Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says extreme diets aren’t the answer to weight loss. She advocates a slow, sustainable approach with balanced meals and consistency, focusing on long-term health rather than quick fixes.

There are so many diet plans out there for weight loss. But it's important to lose weight in a healthy way. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has shared three simple tips for anyone trying to shed those extra kilos.

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First, take it slow. Rujuta says you should lose weight gradually, not through crash diets or quick fixes. Your goal should be to lose about 5 to 10 percent of your body weight over a year. If you need to lose more, she advises taking more time instead of rushing the process.

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This slow approach helps lower the risk of conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, thyroid problems, osteoporosis, and even some cancers. It also protects your muscle strength, immunity, bone health, and keeps your skin and hair healthy, reducing the chances of frequent infections.

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Second, stick to what you know. Diwekar says that a healthy diet should be based on the traditional foods you've eaten since childhood, not some generic plan that applies to everyone. She explained that your diet should be built around familiar meals like dal and rice, idli-dosa, chicken and rice, or fish-based dishes.

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Third, don't fall for internet fads. Rujuta warns against following Instagram trends or viral weight loss diets. Every few weeks, a new 'superfood' or supplement goes viral, only to be replaced by the next big thing.

Instead, she suggests making traditional and balanced meals a habit. The key is consistency, mindful eating, regular physical activity, and a diet you can stick to for years—not chasing the latest internet trend.