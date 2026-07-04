Thinking of breaking up? Before you make a final call, ask yourself these 7 questions. Experts say you should think about the reality of the situation, how much effort both of you are putting in, and the future of the relationship, instead of just acting on emotion.

"I can’t do this anymore, it’s over!" – it’s so easy to say this these days, right? We see happy couples on social media and suddenly our own relationship feels like it’s not good enough. Even a small misunderstanding can feel like the end of the world. But relationship experts say most breakups don't happen because of a lack of love. They happen because of communication gaps, misunderstandings, and decisions taken in the heat of the moment.

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So, before you take a big step like ending a relationship, it's important to ask yourself a few key questions.

1. What exactly is the problem? And is it really impossible to fix?

First, ask yourself, what is the real issue here?

Is your partner not giving you enough time? Are there fights because of family? Or is financial stress messing with your relationship?

Most of these problems can be sorted out with an open chat, a few changes, and some effort from both sides. But if there's regular name-calling, physical abuse, constant cheating, lying, or if your partner always puts you down, those are clear red flags. That’s not a healthy relationship.

So, divide the problems into two buckets: things that can be fixed, and things that can't. Sometimes, the right counselling can give a relationship a fresh start.

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2. Has the relationship become a one-way street?

A relationship can't survive on one person's effort.

Think about the last few months. Were you the only one compromising, saying sorry, ending fights, or trying to save things?

When you were having a bad day, were sick, or mentally down, was your partner there for you? Or did they just dismiss your feelings as "drama" or "attention-seeking"?

If you are the only one giving and the other person is only taking, that relationship will slowly burn you out. But if both of you are trying hard and still can't find a solution, getting help from a professional counsellor could be a very good idea.

3. Is this your decision, or are you influenced by others?

Friends, relatives, or even colleagues often say things like, “You deserve someone so much better,” or “Just get a divorce, your life will be sorted.”

But remember, nobody knows the reality of your relationship except you and your partner.

Don't judge your own story by looking at someone else's happy pictures on social media. Often, relationships that look perfect from the outside are full of problems on the inside.

Ask yourself—am I really unhappy in this relationship, or are other people's opinions making me doubt everything?

4. Have you actually pictured life after the breakup?

In a fit of anger, it might feel like everything will be fine once this person is gone.

But will it, really?

Think about the small daily routines—the morning check-in text, sharing stories at the end of the day, having someone by your side when you're sick. When these things suddenly disappear, the emptiness can be much harder to deal with than you imagine.

And if you are financially dependent on your partner, or have joint loans or property, you have to think about those practical things too.

Many people face loneliness, anxiety, or depression after a breakup. So before you decide, it's important to think about what the future will actually look like.

5. Will you be haunted by ‘what ifs’ later?

After a split, many people start wondering:

“What if we had talked it out calmly one more time? What if I had swallowed my ego and said sorry? What if we had given counselling a shot?”

This feeling of regret can be very painful and can last a long time.

So, be honest with yourself: have I really done everything I could to save this relationship?

If the answer is “no,” then it’s better to give it one last try. At least later, you can tell yourself, “I did my best.”

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6. Have you thought about family, kids, and legal stuff?

For married couples or those in long-term live-in relationships, a breakup is not just a decision between two people.

You have to seriously consider the children's future and mental health, joint property, loans, and the whole legal process.

Signing legal papers when you're emotional is a bad idea. It's smart to talk to a lawyer or a financial advisor first.

Many couples choose to co-parent respectfully even after a divorce, for the sake of their children.

7. Have you had one last face-to-face talk?

Fighting over WhatsApp, blocking each other, or ending a relationship with a single text is never the right way to do it.

If you can, sit down and talk in a calm place.

Instead of blaming, talk about how you feel.

Don't say, “You never give me time.” Instead, try, “I feel lonely when we don't get to spend time together.”

Be open about your fears, what you expect, and what's hurting you. And give your partner a chance to speak too.

Sometimes, one honest and respectful conversation can clear up years of misunderstandings. If needed, get a neutral counsellor to help. Asking for help isn't a sign of weakness; it shows you value the relationship.

When to know it's really time to stop

But not every relationship is worth saving.

If there is regular mental or physical abuse, if your partner cheats on you again and again, if you are constantly disrespected, and if you feel like you're losing your self-respect, confidence, peace of mind, or even your own personality—then walking away is the healthiest decision.

It's much safer and more peaceful to be alone with dignity than to be stuck in a toxic relationship.

The final word

Ending a relationship is not an easy decision, but just dragging it on for no reason is not a solution either.

So, use your head, not just your heart. Have an honest chat with yourself before you call it quits. Because the person who leaves might not come back. And the regret of “what if we had tried one more time...” can sometimes stay with you for life.

Love isn't just about being together. It's about mutual respect, trust, security, and valuing each other as human beings.