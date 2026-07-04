For working couples, daycares are a must. But a recent string of child abuse cases is making everyone anxious. The main culprits? Untrained staff, too few caregivers, and zero accountability.

You're in a nuclear family, and both you and your partner have jobs. There's no one at home to look after the baby. So, you rely on a daycare or a crèche. But several recent incidents have been a rude awakening, showing that not every fancy-looking crèche is safe. In Delhi's Dwarka, a nanny was arrested for slapping a 2-year-old. In Bengaluru, a video went viral of a child being locked in a bathroom as 'punishment' for wasting food. And just last year in Kolkata's Salt Lake, a crèche was accused of giving sleeping pills to a child.

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So why does this abuse happen? According to child rights activists, there are three main reasons: 1. Untrained Staff: Ayahs are often hired for salaries of ₹8,000-₹10,000. They have neither the training nor the patience to handle children. 2. Too many kids, too few staff: The rule is one caregiver for every five children. But to cut costs, one person is often put in charge of 15-20 kids. It's only natural they lose their temper. 3. Lack of accountability: Even if there are CCTVs, parents are often denied access under the excuse of “privacy.”

Your 7-Point Checklist Before Enrolling Your Child

1. Is it licensed and registered? To run a daycare, one needs a license from the local municipality and the state's social welfare department. Ask for a copy of the license. Verify the registration number online. If there's no license, you won't get any help from the police or insurance in case of a major accident.

2. What's the staff-to-child ratio? The official rule is: 1:3 for 6 months-1 year olds, 1:5 for 1-3 year olds, and 1:10 for 3-6 year olds. Go to the class and count for yourself. Ask if the ratio is maintained when staff go for lunch or are on leave.

3. Will they give you CCTV access? Don't just take their word for it. Get it in writing that you will have live CCTV access on a mobile app. Check if all areas are covered—not just the classroom, but also the dining area, sleeping room, and play area. There won't be a camera inside the bathroom, but it's mandatory to have one outside the door. Get a commitment that they store recordings for at least 15 days.

4. Do they run background checks on staff? Ask the principal or owner, “Do you conduct police verification for ayahs and teachers?” Ask to see the NOC. People with a history of POCSO or child abuse cases must not be on the staff. Find out if the staff has training in child psychology or first aid.

5. What's the emergency protocol? What will they do if your child suddenly gets a fever, has a seizure, or gets a cut from a fall? Which is the nearest hospital? Is there a doctor on call? Is the first-aid box updated? Are there fire exits and extinguishers? Ask if they conduct a fire drill once a month. Get it in writing that they will not give your child any medicine without your permission.

6. Can you make surprise visits? Right at the time of admission, tell them you might drop in any day, at any time, without notice. A good daycare will never stop you. If they say, “The children are sleeping now, please don't come,” be suspicious. Once a week, make a sudden visit in the afternoon to see what the children are eating and how they are sleeping.

7. How is the food and hygiene? Go and inspect the kitchen yourself. Check if the cook washes her hands and covers her head while working. Ask other parents if children are force-fed. Check if the toilets are clean and if the caregiver washes her hands after changing a child's diaper.

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How to Know if Your Child is Being Abused?

Red Flag Signs: 1. Behavioural changes: Suddenly becomes very quiet or overly aggressive. Cries or hides at the mention of the crèche. Has nightmares. 2. Physical marks: Scratches, bruises, or bite marks on the body. Repeated marks in the same place. Redness or pain in the genital area. 3. Eating and sleeping problems: Suddenly stops eating or starts eating ravenously. Wakes up startled from sleep. 4. Regression: A child who was toilet-trained starts wetting the bed again.

If you see such signs, don't scold your child. Ask them gently. Try to find out what's wrong through play. If needed, get help from a child psychologist.

What to Do if Something Happens? 1. Gather proof immediately: CCTV footage, photos of the child's injuries, doctor's prescription. 2. File an FIR at the local police station. A case is filed under the POCSO Act. 3. Call the Child Helpline 1098. File an online complaint on the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) website. 4. Warn others by posting on social media with the name of the daycare.

This is your child. Their safety is your responsibility. Don't enroll them somewhere just because “everyone else is doing it” or “it's close to home.” Visit 10 daycares, ask 100 questions, and only then make your decision.

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