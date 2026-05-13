Thinking of skipping sunscreen because it's cloudy? That's a huge mistake 90% of us make. Dermatologists are warning that clouds don't take a holiday from UV rays. In fact, up to 80% of harmful UVA rays can still get through, leading to skin cancer, dark spots, and wrinkles.

The sky is dark with monsoon clouds, and it's drizzling outside. It's the perfect weather for some hot tea and pakoras. Your sunscreen bottle sits untouched on the dressing table. "What's the point? There's no sun today," you think. This is probably the biggest skincare blunder we make all year. Dr. Kaushal Verma, the head of Dermatology at Delhi AIIMS, says, “The damage to your skin on a cloudy day is no less than on a sunny day. In some cases, it can even be worse.”

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Here are 3 scientific reasons why sunscreen is a must, even on rainy days.

1. Clouds don't block UV rays, they scatter them

The sun emits two types of UV rays – UVB and UVA. UVB rays cause sunburns. Clouds can block about 70% of UVB rays, which is why you don't feel your skin burning on a cloudy day.

But the real villain is UVA. It penetrates three layers deep into your skin, breaking down collagen. This leads to wrinkles, sagging skin, dark patches, and even skin cancer. Clouds only block about 20% of UVA rays. That means 80% of them are still reaching your face. What's more, clouds scatter these UV rays, so they come at you from all angles, even when you're under an umbrella or on a balcony.

2. Window and car glass don't stop UVA rays

Think you're safe because you're indoors? Think again. While regular glass can block UVB rays, it doesn't stop UVA. Whether you're sitting by a window at the office, driving your car, or hanging clothes on the balcony, UVA rays are reaching your skin. A report by the American Cancer Society notes that skin cancer is more common on the left side of the face, often because that's the side exposed to the window while driving.

3. 'Photoaging' – aging from light, not the sun

Your skin can age even if you don't get a tan. This is called 'photoaging'. About 90% of wrinkles and age spots are caused by sun exposure, not just getting older. If you skip sunscreen on cloudy days for a year, your skin could age by an extra five years. This is why Korean skincare experts recommend wearing sunscreen 365 days a year.

ALSO READ: Summer Eye Care Tips: How to Protect Your Eyes from Heat, Dust, and UV Damage

Which sunscreen should you use during the monsoon? A doctor's guide.

1. What SPF? A minimum of SPF 30 is essential. SPF 30 blocks 97% of UVB rays. SPF 50 isn't a massive jump, as it blocks 98%. Don't empty your wallet for that extra 1%. The most important thing is to look for 'Broad Spectrum' on the label, which means it protects against both UVA and UVB. A PA+++ or PA++++ rating is best for UVA protection.

2. Gel or cream? Monsoon means more sweat and humidity. Heavy creams can clog your pores and cause acne. Opt for a gel-based, water-based, or matte-finish sunscreen. If it says 'non-comedogenic', that's even better, especially for oily skin.

3. How much to apply? Follow the "two-finger rule." The amount of sunscreen that fits on your index and middle fingers is what you need for your face and neck. Applying less will reduce the SPF's effectiveness. For example, a thinly applied SPF 30 might only give you SPF 8 protection.

4. How often to apply? Even if you're at home, you must apply it once in the morning. If you're going out, sweating, or washing your face, re-apply every 2-3 hours.

Busting 4 common sunscreen myths

Myth 1: My makeup has SPF, so I don't need extra sunscreen.

Fact: Most foundations have about SPF 15. To get full protection, you'd need to apply seven times the normal amount of foundation. Is that practical? No. So, a separate sunscreen is a must.

Myth 2: You don't need sunscreen in winter or monsoon.

Fact: UVA rays are present 365 days a year. Surfaces like snow, water, and sand can even reflect UVA rays, doubling the damage.

Myth 3: Dark skin doesn't need sunscreen.

Fact: Melanin offers some protection against UVB, but not much against UVA. People with darker skin can also get skin cancer and hyperpigmentation.

Myth 4: I'm using an umbrella, so I'm safe.

Fact: An umbrella blocks direct UVB rays, but UVA rays can reflect off the ground and hit your face from below.

3 budget-friendly sunscreens suggested by doctors

1. For oily skin: Re’equil Ultra Matte Dry Touch SPF 50, 50g for ₹700.

2. For dry skin: Minimalist SPF 50, 50g for ₹699.

3. For all skin types: Dr. Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C SPF 50, 50g for ₹699.

ALSO READ: Ultimate Summer Skincare Guide: Follow These Simple Tips for Healthy, Glowing Skin

When should you not apply sunscreen?

On babies under 6 months old. At night before sleeping. If you have an active rash or if your doctor has advised against it.

The bottom line: Sunscreen isn't just a 'summer cream'; it's an 'anti-aging cream' and a 'cancer shield'. A ₹300 sunscreen can save you from a ₹30,000 laser treatment down the line.

So, even if the calendar says it's a rainy day, make sure SPF is part of your daily skincare routine. Let the clouds gather, but don't let your glow fade.

Because your skin ages based on UV exposure, not just sunshine. And UV rays are on duty 365 days a year.