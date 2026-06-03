Are you wondering if a dishwasher can really clean those tough kadhai and cooker stains from Indian cooking? We've found some great deals on machines that promise to do just that, with prices starting as low as ₹16,000. Let's find out more.

For working women trying to balance their work and life, the real trouble starts when the house help takes an unexpected day off. Suddenly, you're left wondering how you'll manage everything alone, from sweeping and mopping to washing a pile of dirty dishes. This is why many people are now willing to pay their maids more, just to make sure they don't take leave. If you're a working woman who faces this situation often, why not try a smarter way? Dishwasher machines are becoming very popular these days. Just like you wash clothes in a machine, you can now get your dishes cleaned the same way. Here are some deals that will make your life easier without breaking your budget.

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Dishwasher Machine Prices

On Flipkart, Tata's Voltas Beko Standing Dishwasher is available for ₹16,930 after a 33% discount. Its original price is ₹25,000. This is a great option if you have a small family of one to four people. It can wash utensils used by about eight people, including plates, bowls, spoons, glasses, medium-sized bowls, and even a kadhai. The machine has an 'intensive kadhai cleaning' feature that is designed to clean oily, spicy, and even burnt food stains. You don't need to pre-rinse the dishes; the machine does it all. It's compact, so if you have less space, you can place it in a corner of your kitchen. It comes with a 2-year warranty on the product and a 5-year warranty on the motor. If you can't pay the full amount at once, you can also choose an EMI option of ₹759 per month for 24 months.

Standing Dishwasher Machine

For smaller homes, Midea's 8-place setting dishwasher is another excellent choice. It can wash the dishes of a 2-4 member family in one go. Its main feature is the high-temperature wash at 70°C, which easily cleans the oil and masala from Indian cooking and also kills bacteria. It has 6 different wash programs, including 'Intensive' for very dirty utensils, 'Glass' for delicate glassware, and a '90-min quick wash' that cleans and dries the dishes. Other features include an anti-bacterial filter, smart indicators, and a 24-hour delay timer. The machine comes with a 2-year warranty and a 5-year motor guarantee. Its original price is ₹27,000, but with a 41% discount, you can order it for just ₹15,990.

Best Dishwasher Machine for Home

Faber's FFSD 6PR 12S Neo Black Free Standing Dishwasher is perfect for a family of 4-6 people. Compared to the other models, this one has a larger capacity with 12 place settings. You can easily wash big kadhais, cookers, bowls, plates, and spoons all at once. It comes with 6 different wash modes. If you have fewer dishes, you can use the 'half-load' function. It also offers a hygienic hot water wash and comes with a rust-free warranty. Its dark black finish will give your home a modern and stylish look. This product is listed on Flipkart for ₹27,740.