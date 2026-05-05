The use of sunglasses that block all UVA and UVB rays, together with wide-brimmed hats, provides effective protection against UV radiation.

Summer brings with it bright sunshine, rising temperatures, and increased exposure to dust and pollutants—all of which can take a toll on eye health. From temporary irritation to long-term conditions like cataracts and macular degeneration, seasonal factors can affect people of all ages. Understanding these risks and taking simple preventive steps can go a long way in keeping your eyes healthy during the hotter months.

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Key Summer Ocular Hazards

Spending long hours outdoors increases exposure to harmful UVA and UVB rays, which can cause eye damage to develop over time. The medical term for this condition is photokeratitis, which people commonly refer to as a corneal sunburn. Repeated exposure to environmental factors over time increases the risk of developing both cataracts and macular degeneration.

Dehydration is a primary factor in this condition.

The body requires sufficient hydration to maintain proper tear production which causes dry eyes and discomfort. Dust and pollen, along with pollution sources, create allergic reactions which produce symptoms of redness, itching, and watery eyes. Indoor spaces act as triggers for symptom development because air conditioning systems decrease indoor humidity which results in reduced eye protection from natural tear film. The summer season increases the incidence of both conjunctivitis and other eye problems.

Prevention and Care

Dry eyes are particularly common during summer due to heat and low humidity, and this worsens with continuous use of fans and air conditioning. The condition begins with mild irritation and progresses to burning sensations and blurred vision without treatment. Daily hydration through 2 to 3 litres of water consumption will support proper tear production. The application of preservative-free artificial tears will provide additional relief from discomfort.

The combination of avoiding direct airflow from fans or AC units and using an indoor humidifier will help preserve moisture. People who work for long periods on screens need to develop a habit of blinking more frequently which will help them maintain their tears and safeguard their eyesight. Allergic conjunctivitis occurs when seasonal allergens such as pollen, dust, and mould trigger symptoms including redness, swelling, itching, and watery discharge.

People can minimise their allergen exposure by keeping windows shut during peak pollen periods and taking showers after returning from outdoor activities. Antihistamine medications become necessary in prolonged situations which require medical supervision.

People need to protect their eyes from harmful UV radiation.

The use of sunglasses that block all UVA and UVB rays, together with wide-brimmed hats, provides effective protection against UV radiation. Applying sunscreen requires careful handling because it can cause eye irritation in children and outdoor workers who spend extended periods in the sun.

Swimming during the summer months exposes the eyes to harmful substances and dangerous bacteria. The body experiences red eyes and pain when it comes into contact with chlorinated water or polluted water. Properly fitted swimming goggles and clean saline eye rinses which users do after swimming, help them reduce eye discomfort.

People who wear contact lenses should not wear them while swimming, as this increases their risk of eye infections. They need to maintain proper hygiene standards, which serve as the main defence against eye infections. People should not share their personal belongings, which include towels and makeup, and they must wash their hands before coming into contact with their eyes. Regularly replacing eye makeup products helps to stop bacteria from accumulating.

Daily disposable contact lenses provide better protection against infection during hot weather. it’s important to clean their contact lenses because they should not use them during the night and their storage cases need to be cleaned and dried through air circulation. Contact lens users should remove their lenses before taking showers or entering swimming pools. Eye care needs a person to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

A balanced diet which includes omega-3 fatty acids and lutein and vitamin C provides eye health benefits through the consumption of fish and leafy greens and citrus fruits. The 20-20-20 rule for screen use, which requires users to look at objects 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes of viewing, will reduce eye strain. Regular eye check-ups help detect potential eye problems at their earliest stage.

The symptoms of redness and pain, together with light sensitivity, vision changes, and unusual discharge, should be treated with immediate medical attention. The summer weather conditions require patients to consult an ophthalmologist, as they can worsen existing glaucoma and infection.

The process of establishing an eye diagnosis, together with delivering immediate medical care, provides essential support for eye protection. The simple precautions you can implement will help protect your eyes from common summer-related challenges while maintaining clear, comfortable vision throughout the season.

Dr Sriram Simakurthy, Chief Medical Officer, Sankara Eye Hospital, Hyderabad