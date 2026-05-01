Ultimate Summer Skincare Guide: Follow These Simple Tips for Healthy, Glowing Skin
Stay fresh this summer with simple skincare tweaks like sunscreen, lightweight products, oil control and hydration, helping prevent breakouts, tanning and dryness while keeping your skin clear and glowing.
Cleanse Smart, Not Harsh
Switch to a salicylic acid cleanser to deeply clean pores and prevent body acne caused by sweat. It helps maintain clear skin without over-stripping natural oils.
Control Oil With the Right Ingredients
Adding niacinamide to your morning routine helps balance oil production and reduce redness. It keeps your skin calm and fresh even in humid conditions.
Sunscreen Is Non-Negotiable
Reapplying sunscreen regularly is essential to protect against harsh UV rays. Using sprays or mists makes it easy to stay protected throughout the day.
Avoid Overwashing Your Skin
Instead of washing your face repeatedly, use blotting papers to manage excess oil. This prevents damage to your skin barrier while keeping shine under control.
Hydrate and Repair After Exposure
After swimming or sun exposure, use a ceramide-rich lotion to restore moisture. It helps repair the skin barrier and prevents dryness or irritation.
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