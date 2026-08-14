Your body makes its own creatine, but you can also get it from certain foods. This compound is mostly stored in your muscles, giving you that extra push during workouts.

Creatine is a compound your body naturally makes to give your muscles energy. Many people take it as a supplement to perform better at the gym and build bigger muscles. While your body does produce some creatine, you can also get it from food. It's stored mainly in your muscles and helps provide a quick burst of energy during intense workouts. Animal-based foods are the best sources of creatine. Here are some foods you should eat to get more of it.

One

First up is salmon. Eating salmon is a great way to get creatine. Besides creatine, it's also loaded with high-quality protein and omega-3 fatty acids. The protein in salmon helps your muscles recover and stay strong, while the healthy fats are great for a balanced diet. You can have it grilled, baked, or even steamed.

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Two

Tuna is another excellent option for getting both creatine and protein from your diet. You can grill or cook fresh tuna. If you're using canned tuna, it's perfect for salads and sandwiches. Just a heads-up: if you eat canned tuna often, check the sodium level on the label to make sure it fits your dietary needs.

Three

For many people who work out regularly, chicken is a go-to food. It's a fantastic source of high-quality protein and also naturally contains creatine. Chicken breast is especially popular because it gives you a lot of protein without too much fat. You can add chicken to your rice, salads, wraps, or sandwiches.

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Four

Sardines are another seafood choice that can give you creatine, along with protein and omega-3 fatty acids. If you're buying canned sardines, remember to check the sodium content, especially if you're trying to cut down on salt.

Five

Eggs are a powerhouse of protein and also have a small amount of creatine. While they don't have as much creatine as meat or some fish, eating them regularly can still add to your overall intake. Plus, eggs are packed with other important nutrients like Vitamin B12, choline, and selenium.