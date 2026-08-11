Heavy rains have lashed Madhya Pradesh, causing rivers to overflow. The Betwa River in Vidisha has risen by 10-12 feet, submerging temples and prompting rescue operations. In the state capital Bhopal, all schools have been closed due to the downpour.

Betwa River Overflows in Vidisha

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh is witnessing heavy rainfall in several parts of the state, resulting in waterlogging and overflowing rivers, drains and streams. The situation has prompted the administration to remain on high alert and take precautionary measures in vulnerable areas.

In Vidisha, the water level of the Betwa River has risen rapidly following continuous rainfall, increasing concerns in areas along the river. The river's water level has increased by around 10 to 12 feet since morning and rescue teams have been deployed at various locations to monitor the situation and carry out rescue operations wherever required.

Due to the heavy rainfall, several temples located along the riverbanks were also submerged as the river overflowed, which shows the significant rise in water levels in the area on Tuesday.

Rescue Operations Underway

"The Betwa River's water level has risen by around 10 to 12 feet since morning. Our teams are deployed at all locations. Wherever rescue points are emerging, we are carrying out rescue operations," said M K Jain, Home Guards District Commander, Vidisha.

The official said the riverbank and ghat area have been cleared as a precautionary measure, while people have been advised to remain alert and move to safer locations if the water level rises further.

"The ghat has also been cleared and people have been asked to remain cautious and move to safe places if the water level rises further. The administration is fully prepared and our teams are carrying out rescue operations wherever necessary," Jain said.

He further said that the region remains under a weather alert for the next four days, and authorities are receiving information about rainfall from different areas. "If waterlogging or flood-like situations develop anywhere, our teams are deployed to respond," the official added.

Schools Shut in Bhopal

Additonally, the state capital Bhopal has also been witnessing continuous rainfall for the last two days. Amid the heavy rains, the Bhopal district administration has declared a holiday for students from Nursery to Class 12 in all government, private and aided schools, including MPBSE, CBSE and ICSE-affiliated institutions, today on August 11.

The order was issued by the District Education Officer on the Collector's direction, citing excessive rainfall in the district.

The administration has also directed that teachers and other school staff remain present at their respective offices during school hours. (ANI)