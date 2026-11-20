An entrepreneur’s post has sparked debate over how wealthy Marwadi families build generational wealth, arguing that years of hard work, financial risk and sacrifice can shape the fortunes inherited by later generations

An entrepreneur's take on generational wealth has triggered a discussion on social media after he suggested that the financial success of several wealthy Marwadi business families can be traced back to the sacrifices made by earlier generations.

In a post on X, Prem Soni, who identifies himself as a Marwadi, argued that building substantial family wealth often requires at least one generation to put personal comfort and work-life balance aside.

He suggested that behind many established business families worth crores is a father or grandfather who spent decades building a business from scratch. According to Soni, these individuals worked extremely long hours, spent nights in warehouses, sacrificed weekends and rarely took holidays to establish a financial foundation for their families.

His argument was that the wealth enjoyed by younger generations today is often the result of years of struggle and financial discipline by their predecessors.

Entrepreneur Compares Business Families With The Indian Middle Class

Soni also drew a comparison between wealthy business families and India's middle class, arguing that their approaches towards money, employment and financial security are often different.

According to him, many middle-class families traditionally prioritise stable employment, regular working hours and relatively safer investment options such as fixed deposits. While these choices provide financial security, he believes they may not always create substantial assets that can be passed down through generations.

He also questioned the expectations of young professionals who want financial independence, comfortable working hours, sufficient sleep and a healthy work-life balance without having inherited financial resources.

Soni argued that families cannot expect to build generational wealth if every generation prioritises immediate comfort over taking calculated financial risks and creating long-term assets.

He added that the absence of an established financial foundation could leave future generations facing the same economic limitations as their predecessors.

Social Media Users Divided Over His Views On Work-Life Balance

Soni's remarks have triggered mixed reactions online, with several users agreeing that generational wealth is often built through decades of hard work, financial discipline and business risks taken by earlier generations.

One user supported his argument, describing generational wealth as a relay race in which one generation's efforts create opportunities for the next.

Another called his observations a harsh but undeniable reality.

However, not everyone agreed with his perspective. Some users pointed out that working excessively long hours does not automatically translate into wealth, particularly for people employed by companies rather than running their own businesses.

One response highlighted the difference between sacrificing personal time to build one's own enterprise and doing the same for an employer. The user argued that employees should be entitled to a healthy work environment and reasonable working hours in exchange for their agreed salaries.

The discussion has consequently moved beyond wealth creation to a larger question: Should building generational wealth come at the cost of personal well-being, or can financial success and work-life balance coexist?