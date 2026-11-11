A Gujarati family turned their 3AC compartment in a train into a makeshift kitchen to prepare sandwiches, sparking a debate online, with viewers questioning the family's hygiene practices and civic sense.

A Gujarati family turned their 3AC compartment in a train into a makeshift kitchen to prepare sandwiches. A viral video showing the unusual food preparation has sparked a debate online, with viewers questioning the family's hygiene practices and civic sense.

The video captures the family occupying the middle berth and neighbouring seats in a 3AC coach, transforming the available space into an impromptu food preparation counter. With newspapers spread across the berths, several women can be seen assembling sandwiches for the group. They lay out slices of bread, add chopped vegetables, spread chutney and carefully put together the snacks, treating the train compartment like a kitchen countertop.

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As the family continued preparing the sandwiches, one of the women pointed out that they could have brought an electric toaster along. She suggested they could have grilled the sandwiches too.

The incident has triggered mixed reactions on social media. While some found the makeshift sandwich-making setup entertaining, several viewers criticised the family for treating a passenger berth as a personal cooking station. Others questioned whether such activities were considerate towards fellow travellers who share the same limited space.

Cooking inside train coaches is prohibited under the Railways Act, 1989, and applicable railway safety rules. These restrictions are aimed at preventing fire hazards and other potential dangers in confined spaces where passengers, luggage and electrical equipment are often packed closely together.

An electric toaster could pose additional risks, particularly if an unauthorised heating appliance is connected to the coach's power supply. Train compartments are not equipped to function as kitchens, and using electrical appliances for cooking could compromise the safety of fellow passengers.