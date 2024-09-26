Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hack The Mountains 5.0 Unleashes Innovation at Gujarat's Marwadi University

    Marwadi University in Gujarat hosted Hack the Mountains 5.0 on September 14 and 15. Engaging exercises promoted collaboration and inventiveness at this gathering. After the tournament, players detailed their creative contributions and impressed the audience. 

    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 6:03 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 6:02 PM IST

    On September 14th and 15th, Marwadi University, Gujarat, conducted the fifth of Hack the Mountains, also known as HTM 5.0. This event aimed to unleash participants’ creativity and collaboration through a series of fun tasks designed to foster interaction and teamwork. As the competition was drawing to a close, participants listed their creative contributions and surely wowed the audience with an astonishing display of skills and creativity.

    The facilitators organized various fun activities and challenges as part of the program, including Cup Pyramid, Whisper Challenge, Imposter Challenge, and Telepathy Challenge.

    Team VR Vortex secured first position in the offline category for their unique virtual reality experience where the learners are offered, including video games. It was a thoughtful idea that they developed a website for the affordable learning and transformative use of thrilling virtual reality technologies.

    In the online category, Team Z3GION emerged as the winners owing to their special mobile application for disabled people, including those with vision problems. It helps the user perform daily activities independently with a personal assistant-like program that works much like Google Assistant.

    As Hack The Mountains 5.0 Winds Up, Interes within participants and the audience was raised on the possible ways that technologies continue to be applicable in the betterment of the.

