Sabja seeds come from the sweet basil plant. They have over 30% dietary fiber. They swell up very quickly when you put them in water.

Reduce bloating: Many people think bloating and gas are belly fat. Sabja seeds effectively reduce acidity, stomach bloating, and that heavy feeling after meals.

How do they work?: They work very fast to instantly control your appetite. This stops overeating and keeps your weight in check.

Which one is best?

Choose chia seeds if you want to lose weight, burn belly fat, and boost your metabolism. Go for sabja seeds if you suffer from acidity, bloating, and constant hunger pangs. Nutrition experts say you get the most benefits if you switch between the two on alternate days instead of sticking to just one.

How to consume them for best results?

Soak 1 to 2 teaspoons of either seed in water before eating. Never eat them dry.

You can mix the soaked seeds in lemon water, smoothies, or curd.

Eat them as a part of a balanced diet, not as a replacement for a meal.