In our country, we pay approximately 6 or 7 rupees for one egg. However, in Switzerland, we pay either 630 or 650 rupees for a dozen eggs. Therefore, in total, we pay approximately 53 rupees for each egg.

However, the price of chicken is extremely surprising. In the supermarkets, the price of 1 kg of boneless chicken is between 22-28 Swiss Francs. Converting this into rupees, the price of 1kg of chicken is between 2100 and 2700 rupees.