This antique finish necklace featuring large coins with Ashtalakshmi motifs and gold beads in the center looks very regal. It matches wonderfully with sarees or lehengas.
Delicately designed with beautiful elephant figures and Lakshmi coins, this chain-style necklace is very classy and trendy. It gives a good classy look over sarees.
Adorned with Goddess Lakshmi coins along with the elegance of red and green stones, this long necklace looks incredibly royal on silk sarees.
Instead of wearing a regular, old-fashioned coin necklace... try a trendy design like this. It gives a grand look.
A coin necklace like this gives a very grand look. It highlights your look even more on silk sarees.
If you want even a coin necklace to look trendy.. just select a design like this. It gives a very trendy look.
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