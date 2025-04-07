Lifestyle

Top 7 drinks to improve Morning routine

1. Warm Lemon Water

Flushes out toxins and boosts Vitamin C for immunity.

2. Green Tea

Packed with antioxidants to enhance brain function and reduce inflammation.

 

3. Ginger Tea

Known for its anti-inflammatory properties and digestive benefits.

4. Amla Juice

Rich in Vitamin C, it strengthens immunity and promotes glowing skin.

5. Cinnamon & Honey Water

Improves insulin sensitivity and provides quick energy.

6. Cumin Water

Aids digestion, reduces bloating, and supports metabolism.

 

7. Fenugreek Water

Balances hormones and helps regulate blood sugar levels.

