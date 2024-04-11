Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    When is Baisakhi 2024? Know date, timings, puja rituals, shubh muhurat and more about the harvest festival

    Baisakhi is a holiday that unites people regardless of caste, creed, or religion. It commemorates the bountiful harvest, nature's bounty, and the spirit of togetherness and fraternity.
     

    When is Baisakhi 2024? Know date, timings, puja rituals, shubh muhurat and more about the harvest festival RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Baisakhi is a celebration that occupies a unique place in the hearts of people throughout India, particularly in the north. Every year in April, it is celebrated with tremendous enthusiasm and delight as the harvest season begins. Baisakhi is both a religious and cultural celebration, bringing people together to enjoy nature's bounty and a plentiful harvest. 

    When is Baisakhi 2024?
    Baisakhi is observed on the first day of the month of Vaisakh, which occurs on April 13 every year and on April 14 once every 36 years according to the Gregorian calendar. However, according to the Hindu calendar, Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 13, 2024. According to the Hindu Solar calendar, this day marks the start of the Sikh New Year and is regarded extremely auspicious by many Indian cultures.

    Also Read: Vishu 2024: How to arrange beautiful and simple Vishu Kani?

    Timings for Baisakhi 2024:
    As per Hindu scripture, Baisakhi festivities in 2024 should occur at auspicious seasons. According to Drik Panchang, this year's Vaisakhi Sankranti will occur around 9:15 p.m. on April 13. 

    Puja Rituals for Baisakhi:
    Baisakhi is a harvest celebration with both agricultural and religious importance. The celebration is thought to be related with the worship of Lord Indra, the God of Rain and Fertility. On this day, farmers thank Lord Indra for a bountiful harvest and ask for healthy rains for future harvests.

    Aside from these, there are several more rituals linked with Baisakhi. The day begins with a holy bath in the Ganges or other sacred waterways, which is followed by visits to gurudwaras and prayers. People often put on new attire and exchange sweets and presents with their loved ones.

    One of the key Baisakhi customs is performing traditional Punjabi dances known as 'Bhangra' and 'Gidda', which symbolise the joy and celebration of the harvest season. People also make unique meals such as 'langar', a communal meal given in gurudwaras, and 'kheer', a sweet rice pudding cooked with fresh jaggery.

    Also Read: Vishu 2024: Know why Vishukkani is important on this day

    Baisakhi is significant as a celebration and in people's daily life. According to the Hindu calendar, it marks the start of the New Year and a new agricultural season. The event is highly significant for Sikhs since it marks the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699. Hence, Baisakhi is celebrated as a day of joy, optimism, and new beginnings.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Eid Al-Fitr 2024 Moon Timing: Chand Raat in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, UAE and more RBA

    Eid Al-Fitr 2024 Moon Timing: Chand Raat in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, UAE and more

    Eid al-Fitr 2024: Sheer Khurma to Haleem, 5 easy dishes with recipes RKK EAI

    Eid al-Fitr 2024: Sheer Khurma to Haleem, 5 easy dishes with recipes

    Eid al-Fitr 2024 wishes, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp status to share with loved ones RKK

    Eid al-Fitr 2024 wishes, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp status to share with loved ones

    Numerology Prediction for April 10, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for April 10, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 10, 2024: Good day for Gemini, Cancer; be careful Sagittarius AJR

    Daily Horoscope for April 10, 2024: Good day for Gemini, Cancer; be careful Sagittarius

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2024: Rashid Khan's heroics secure a thrilling 3-wicket victory for Gujarat Titans over Rajasthan Royals osf

    IPL 2024: Rashid Khan's heroics secure a thrilling 3-wicket victory for Gujarat Titans over Rajasthan Royals

    Tennis Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden suffer defeat at Monte-Carlo Masters osf

    Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden suffer defeat at Monte-Carlo Masters

    Bihar Outrage after Bhagavati temple vandalised in Araria; 'XXX' scribbled, mutton cooked in premises (WATCH) snt

    Bihar: Outrage after Bhagavati temple vandalised in Araria; 'XXX' scribbled, mutton cooked in premises (WATCH)

    3 sons, 2 grandchildren of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Israeli airstrike on car amid Gaza war snt

    3 sons, 2 grandchildren of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Israeli airstrike on car amid Gaza war

    cricket IPL 2024: Heinrich Klaasen's lightning quick stumping echoes shades of MS Dhoni (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Heinrich Klaasen's lightning quick stumping echoes shades of MS Dhoni (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon