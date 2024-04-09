Lifestyle

Vishu 2024: Know why Vishukkani is important on this day

This year, Vishu will be celebrated on April 14 (Sunday).

Image credits: Getty

What is Vishu?

In Kerala, the start of the Zodiac New Year—when the sun enters into Sidereal Aries, Ashwini nakshatra—is celebrated as Vishu.
 

Image credits: Getty

What is Vishukkani?

The Malayalam word kani literally means “that which is seen first”, so “Vishukkani” means “that which is seen first on Vishu”.
 

Image credits: Getty

Importance of Vishukkani

In Astrology, Vishnu is seen as the head of Kaala Purusha, the God of Time. As Vishu marks the first day of Zodiac New Year, it is the best time to offer prayers to Lord Vishnu.
 

Image credits: Getty

Items included in Vishukkani

Lord Krishna's idol, mirror, konnappoo (golden shower flowers), rice, fruits, vegetables, coconut, lamps, money, gold, betel leaves and nuts, etc.
 

Image credits: our own

Wake up at Brahma Muhurta

Mothers sleeping beside Kani, wake up at Brahma Muhurta with their eyes closed & light the lamp and take the first darshan of the Lord for a prosperous year ahead.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One