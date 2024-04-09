Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vishu 2024: How to arrange beautiful and simple Vishu Kani?

    The auspicious Vishu Kani symbolizes the spirit of Vishu and welcomes blessings and prosperity into your home for the new year. Read to know how to arrange beautiful Vishu Kani this year.
     

    Vishu is a traditional festival celebrated in the Indian state of Kerala and by the Malayali community around the world. It marks the beginning of the astronomical new year in the Malayalam calendar, typically falling in April according to the Gregorian calendar. Vishu is observed on the first day of Medam. This year Vishu falls on April 14.

    The festival holds immense cultural and spiritual significance for Malayalis, symbolizing the renewal of life and the beginning of a prosperous year ahead. Vishu is celebrated with various rituals, customs, and traditions, with families coming together to observe the occasion.

    One of the central rituals of Vishu is the preparation and viewing of Vishu Kani, an auspicious arrangement of items symbolizing prosperity and blessings. The Vishu Kani typically includes lord Krishna's idol, a brass or silver mirror, golden shower flowers (kanikonna), rice, fruits, vegetables, coconut, betel leaves, betel nuts, and a traditional oil lamp (nilavilakku). The arrangement is prepared the night before Vishu and is the first sight seen by family members upon waking on Vishu morning.

    The vessel (uruli) is partially filled with rice and paddy, with both halves of a split coconut placed alongside. Following this, arrangements of jackfruit, mango, and banana are made. It's believed that jackfruit symbolizes Lord Ganesha's favor, mango is dedicated to Lord Subrahmanya, and banana represents Lord Krishna. Subsequently, the ornamental mirror (valkannadi) is positioned, symbolizing the presence of the mother goddess. Alternatively, you can position the vessel near a statue of Lord Krishna, ensuring no shadow falls upon it.

    Place a new cloth (kasavu mundu) on a flat-bottomed plate, along with books, coins, and gold. Some individuals also include vermilion (sindoor) and kajal alongside these items. The coins are a representation of the goddess Lakshmi, while the books symbolize the goddess Saraswati.

    The golden shower tree flowers, also known as kani konna, are an essential element of the Kani arrangement. It is believed that viewing the Kani, especially the golden shower flowers, as the first thing in the morning, brings happiness and prosperity throughout the rest of the year. After preparing the Vishu Kani, cover it with a cloth or a curtain to keep it hidden until Vishu morning. This adds an element of surprise and excitement for family members when they wake up to view the Vishu Kani.

    Other customs associated with Vishu include giving and receiving gifts, visiting temples to offer prayers, wearing new clothes, preparing special festive meals, and engaging in cultural performances and festivities. Fireworks and traditional games are also common during Vishu celebrations.
     

