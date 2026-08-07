Everyone loves a little extra attention in a new relationship. But what if it's too much? Think non-stop messages, expensive gifts, and talk of marriage within a week. Hold on. This might not be deep love, but a dangerous tactic called 'Love Bombing'—one of the biggest red flags in dating.

Everyone wants some extra care in a new relationship. But what if someone messages you 24/7, showers you with expensive gifts, says "you are my everything," and talks about marriage within a week? Stop right there. This isn't an excess of love; it could be 'Love Bombing'. It's one of the most dangerous red flags in a relationship.

What exactly is Love Bombing?

In simple terms, Love Bombing is a way to control someone by showering them with excessive attention. At first, they’ll make you feel like you’re on top of the world. Expect daily flowers, long phone calls, and lines like, “I’ve never met anyone like you.” But the moment you’re emotionally hooked, they’ll switch. Suddenly, it’s all about criticism, blame, and giving you the cold shoulder.

Here are 4 signs that you're being Love Bombed:

1. Everything moves too fast: They’re saying “I love you,” calling you their soulmate, and planning your future together within just a couple of weeks. Healthy relationships need time to grow; they don’t happen at lightning speed.

2. They try to isolate you: You’ll start hearing things like, “You don’t need your friends, you have me.” Their goal is to slowly cut you off from your support system, making you completely dependent on them.

3. A flood of gifts and compliments: They seem to know all your likes and dislikes. They’ll constantly praise you to make you feel special. But this isn't just generosity; it's a tactic to make you feel like you owe them something.

4. They don’t respect your boundaries: Even when you say “no,” they don’t listen. They’ll constantly invade your personal space and try to pass it off as “just caring for you.”

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Why is this so dangerous?

Love Bombing is almost always followed by Gaslighting and Emotional Abuse. First, they give you a taste of a fairytale romance. Then, the moment you do something they don't like, they'll turn it all around and blame you. You’ll find yourself thinking, “Maybe I did something wrong. I need to fix this to get that amazing person back.”

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What's the way out?

Slow things down: Give the relationship time to develop naturally. Someone who genuinely likes you won’t rush you.

Note the red flags: If someone doesn’t respect your “no,” it’s not care, it’s a warning sign.

Talk to your friends: People on the outside often have a clearer perspective. Listen to their opinions.

Protect your personal space: Anyone who tries to separate you from your friends and family does not have your best interests at heart.

Remember, real love is about peace, security, and mutual respect. It’s not about constant drama, surveillance, or over-the-top theatrics. If a new relationship feels too perfect and too intense right from the start, it’s a good idea to take a step back and think.