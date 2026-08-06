A viral X post comparing croissant prices at Hyderabad and Zurich airports has sparked a debate over India's rising cost of living. While some users highlighted airport pricing and premium bakery items, others pointed to increasing housing and everyday expenses.

A social media post comparing the price of a croissant at Hyderabad Airport with one purchased at Zurich Airport has sparked a debate online about the rising cost of living in India. The comparison surprised many users after the poster claimed that a croissant at an Indian airport was more expensive than one bought at Zurich Airport in Switzerland, prompting discussions about inflation, airport pricing and the affordability of everyday items.

The viral post was shared by Pooja Sanwal on X and has since attracted widespread attention, with users expressing differing views on whether the comparison was fair.

Scroll to load tweet…

Viral Post Compares Hyderabad and Zurich Airport Prices

Sharing the comparison on X, Pooja Sanwal wrote: "I bought a croissant at the hyderabad airport and it costed me inr 184 (1.56 chf) and at zurich airport earlier this year i had a croissant for 1.2chf. Yes im reading too much into it but how the hell is india getting so expensive so fast i'm losing it."

The post quickly gained traction, with many users weighing in on the price difference and discussing the rising cost of food, housing and everyday living in India.

How Did Social Media React?

The comparison drew mixed reactions. While some users pointed out that croissants are considered a premium bakery item in India, others agreed with the broader concern about the rising cost of living.

One user commented: "Croissant has always been expensive in India. You can go to anywhere in Europe and will find a Croissant within Rs. 90-120 easily. It's their dal chawal. So many bakeries and every bakery makes a lot of them. In India, it's a premium snack."

Scroll to load tweet…

A second user commented: "I agree and especially houses are getting weirdly costly, it should be comparable to our incomes like why is it normalized to take 2cr loans. just to own a home."

Scroll to load tweet…

A third user commented: "Buying a croissant in a Swiss airport is like buying an idli or a samosa in an Indian airport."

Scroll to load tweet…

The discussion continues to attract engagement, with users debating whether airport food prices are an appropriate benchmark for comparing the cost of living across countries. Others highlighted the broader issue of rising prices in India and the growing cost of everyday essentials.