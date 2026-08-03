- Home
- Lifestyle
- Relationship Advice: Texting Your Partner? Avoid These Common Mistakes That Can Cause Fights!
Relationship Advice: Texting Your Partner? Avoid These Common Mistakes That Can Cause Fights!
Keeping a relationship strong is tough these days, especially when you're mostly chatting online. We've listed some small but common texting mistakes—like one-word replies and too much sarcasm—that can seriously mess things up with your partner.
Long-term relationships
Responding with just one word or being too sarcastic
Replying with just 'Okay,' 'Alright,' or 'Nice' can kill a conversation instantly. If you want to keep talking, just add another line or ask a simple question. Also, remember the other person can't see your face or hear your tone on chat. So, too much joking or sarcasm can hurt their feelings, even if you don't mean it.
Relationship Fights: Fought With Your Partner? Don't Make These 5 Mistakes!
Expecting an immediate response
Messaging only when you need something
If every chat with you starts with a request for help, the other person might think you only remember them when you need something. Sometimes, just message to ask how they're doing, with no other agenda.
Love: New Research Explains How Relationship Patterns Reflect Your Personality
Misunderstanding small things and not letting them speak
Teasing about everything
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.