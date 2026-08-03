Replying with just 'Okay,' 'Alright,' or 'Nice' can kill a conversation instantly. If you want to keep talking, just add another line or ask a simple question. Also, remember the other person can't see your face or hear your tone on chat. So, too much joking or sarcasm can hurt their feelings, even if you don't mean it.

Relationship Fights: Fought With Your Partner? Don't Make These 5 Mistakes!