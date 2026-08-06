Most of us just oil our hair whenever we feel like it. But according to astrology, you shouldn't do it just any day. It's believed that applying hair oil on certain days of the week is not auspicious.

Applying Oil on This Day Can Cause Financial Problems

We all know that a good hair oil massage is great for our health and hair care. It adds shine to dry hair and also helps reduce fatigue. Some people even add a little oil to their bathwater. However, according to astrology, there are certain rules and specific days for applying hair oil. It is believed that if you don't follow them, you could face health and financial problems.

Avoid Oiling Your Hair on These Days

Astrology says you should not apply oil to your hair on certain days of the week. It is said that an oil massage on these days can cause more harm than good.

Sunday: Sunday is dedicated to the Sun God. It is said that you should not apply oil to your hair on this day. The belief is that doing so can increase body heat, which can negatively affect your physical and mental health.

Tuesday: Tuesday is dedicated to Lord Hanuman. In astrology, there's a belief that applying oil to your hair on this day can shorten your life.

Thursday and Friday: It is said that you should avoid oiling your hair on both these days. The belief is that applying oil on these days can lead to financial difficulties, poverty, and even humiliation.

Which Days Are Auspicious for Oiling Hair?

According to astrology, Wednesday and Saturday are considered the most auspicious days to apply hair oil. It is believed that an oil massage on these days brings happiness, prosperity, success in your work, and also improves concentration.