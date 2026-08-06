Going back to work can change breastfeeding routines, but mothers can continue with the right preparation and support. Experts recommend planning ahead, learning milk expression, maintaining regular feeding or pumping sessions and ensuring safe storage. Breast milk continues to provide immunity, DHA and nutrients that support a baby’s growth.

Returning to work may change the way you breastfeed, but it does not mean you have to stop. With a little planning and the right support, most mothers can successfully continue breastfeeding after they resume work.

About a month before returning to work, meet your lactation consultant or paediatrician to make a personalised breastfeeding plan. Learn hand expression or, if needed, become comfortable using a good quality electric breast pump. Discuss milk storage, expression schedules and how your baby's caregiver will give expressed breast milk while you are at work.

Every time milk is removed from the breast, either by your baby or by expressing milk, your body receives the signal to make more milk. To maintain a healthy milk supply, most mothers need about six to eight breastfeeds or breast milk expression sessions in 24 hours. Express your milk every three to four hours while at work and continue breastfeeding before leaving for work, after returning home and during the night.

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Speak to your employer before returning to work. A clean private space for expressing breast milk, a refrigerator for safe storage and regular expression breaks can make a tremendous difference to continuing breastfeeding.

Freshly expressed breast milk can be stored at room temperature (up to 25 to 26°C) for up to four hours, in the refrigerator (4°C or below) for three to five days and in the freezer (−18°C or below) for three to six months. Always wash your hands before expressing milk and label each container with the date and time.

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The amount of milk you express does not reflect your true milk supply. Assess your milk supply by your baby's weight gain, urine output and overall wellbeing. The first two years of life are critical for a baby's immunity and brain development. Breast milk continues to provide immune protection, DHA and other bioactive components that support healthy brain development. It also helps shape the baby's gut microbiome, which communicates with the developing brain through the gut brain axis.

Returning to work marks a new chapter in your breastfeeding journey. With a little planning and the right support, you can continue breastfeeding with confidence for two years and beyond.

(Authored article by By Dr Ravneet Joshi, Consultant - Lactation Specialist at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, Bengaluru)