A LinkedIn post by an Indian professional in the US has gone viral for highlighting five workplace habits that transformed his outlook. From respecting time and taking ownership to embracing feedback and preparation, the post has sparked discussions on workplace culture.

A LinkedIn post by a professional reflecting on his experience of studying and working in the United States has resonated with many users online. Comparing workplace culture in the US with his experiences in India, he highlighted five professional habits that he believes have significantly shaped his approach to work. The post has sparked conversations about time management, accountability, workplace communication and execution, with many professionals relating to his observations and sharing their own experiences.

The post was shared by Anushk S, who recalled the culture shock he experienced after moving to the United States for higher education. After spending several years there, he said he began noticing workplace practices that, in his view, professionals around the world could learn from.

Professional Reflects on Workplace Culture in the US

Sharing his thoughts on LinkedIn, Anushk S wrote that moving to the US exposed him to a different way of working and collaborating.

He wrote: "When I moved to America for higher education, the first thing I experienced was a culture shock. The way things are dealt here versus the way I had learned back home."

According to him, his experiences over the years prompted him to identify five workplace habits that have had a lasting impact on his professional outlook.

Respect for Time Builds Trust

The first lesson Anushk highlighted was the importance of punctuality and respecting other people's time.

He noted that meetings typically begin on time, deadlines are taken seriously, and being late is rarely treated casually.

According to him, this discipline is not merely about appearances but also plays a key role in building trust within teams and organisations.

Preparation Matters More Than Last-Minute Solutions

The second lesson focused on preparation before meetings and discussions.

Anushk observed that professionals in the US generally arrive well prepared, having understood the context, anticipated questions and considered possible challenges in advance.

While acknowledging the value of "jugaad", he suggested that thorough preparation should ideally prevent problems before they arise.

Clear Ownership Encourages Accountability

Another workplace habit he admired was the clear assignment of responsibilities.

According to Anushk, employees usually know exactly what they are responsible for, who makes decisions and who is expected to deliver the outcome.

He said this clarity encourages accountability and allows people to take greater pride in their work.

Feedback Is Meant to Improve, Not Offend

Anushk also reflected on how feedback is handled in American workplaces.

He said constructive feedback is generally specific, delivered respectfully and focused on improving the quality of work rather than criticising individuals.

In his view, professionals can disagree strongly while still maintaining mutual respect.

Execution Comes Before Complete Certainty

The final lesson centred on taking action without waiting for every possible answer.

Anushk observed that people often begin executing a strong idea based on a clear vision, refining the product or plan as they progress rather than waiting for complete certainty from the outset.

According to him, execution creates clarity instead of waiting endlessly for perfect conditions.

Balancing Lessons from India and the US

Concluding his post, Anushk said his experiences in both countries have shaped the way he approaches work.

He wrote that India taught him resilience, adaptability and the ability to create opportunities with limited resources. Meanwhile, America showed him how those qualities can become even more effective when combined with preparation, ownership, honest feedback, respect for time and the confidence to take action early.

The post has since attracted attention on LinkedIn, with many users appreciating the balanced comparison and sharing their own perspectives on workplace culture in different parts of the world.