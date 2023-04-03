Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What is Holy Monday? All about Holy Week, also known as Passion Week

    Holy Week Timeline 2023: Holy Monday is also known as Great and Holy Monday and is observed by different Christian faiths worldwide, including the Eastern Orthodox, Roman Catholic, and Anglican churches
     

    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

    Holy Week 2023: The week begins with Palm Sunday, which was yesterday (April 02), the day Jesus entered Jerusalem, and continues through the Last Supper and his crucifixion. The week finishes with Easter Sunday, which commemorates his resurrection.

    The Christian calendar's Holy Week, also known as Passion Week, is an important time. The Holy Week is an eight-day period when Christians reflect on the transformation in mankind brought about by Jesus' sacrifice on the cross.

    While Holy Week is marked from April 2 to April 9, a chronology of events from Palm Sunday through Easter Sunday is below. The week begins with Palm Sunday, the day Jesus entered Jerusalem, and continues until the Last Supper and his crucifixion. The week finishes with Easter Sunday, which commemorates his resurrection.

    Easter Tuesday, April 4, 2023
    This day recalls the moment when priests or Pharisees collaborated with Herod the Great, the designated by Rome monarch of Judea, to obtain Jesus' condemnation.

    Easter Wednesday, April 5, 2023
    On Holy Wednesday, one of Jesus' disciples, Judas Iscariot, struck a deal with religious officials to betray Jesus in exchange for thirty pieces of silver. The Tenebrae ceremony, a solemn and meditative service of psalms and readings, is held in many churches to commemorate this occasion.

    Thursday, April 6, 2023 - Maundy Thursday
    Maundy Thursday commemorates Jesus' Last Supper with his apostles, during which he founded the sacrament of the Holy Communion. Christ bathed his followers' feet, teaching the value of service and humility. Maundy Thursday is a day of commemoration and reverence for the sacrament of Holy Communion, which is an essential component of Christian devotion.

    Easter Friday, April 7, 2023
    Good Friday commemorates Jesus' crucifixion and death on the cross. It is a holy day of fasting and penance during which Christians contemplate on Jesus' suffering for the salvation of humanity. Several churches commemorate the Stations of the Cross, a devotional ritual that involves contemplating the events before Jesus' crucifixion.

    Easter Saturday, April 8, 2023
    Holy Saturday is a day of waiting and expectation for Christians as they prepare to celebrate Jesus' Resurrection. Several churches have Easter Vigils, during which the faithful assemble for prayers, readings, and the Paschal Candle's lighting, representing Christ's light.

    Resurrection Day – April 9, 2023
    Easter Sunday, also known as Resurrection Day, is one of the most important days in the Christian calendar. It commemorates Jesus' resurrection from the dead. Special services are held in churches, and many families assemble for feasts and celebrations. The Easter egg, which represents fresh life and rebirth, is a beloved holiday custom.

    For Christians throughout the world, Holy Week is a time of meditation, repentance, and celebration. Each day of Holy Week is significant in its own right, and the events leading up to Resurrection Day remind of Jesus' sacrifice and the prospect of new life in him. Christians are urged to develop their faith and get closer to God throughout this season, whether through prayer, fasting, or acts of service.

