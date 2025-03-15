Lifestyle
First, Inhale deeply through your nose for a count of 4.
Then, Hold your breath for a count of 7.
Slowly exhale through your mouth for a count of 8.
Repeat the cycle 4 times, gradually increasing as you become more comfortable.
Reduces anxiety by calming the nervous system and reduces cortisol, the stress hormone.
Lowers heart rate during stress or panic and promotes peaceful and better sleep.
Improves focus and mental clarity and balances emotional responses in tough situations.
Promotes better oxygenation of the body and encourages mindfulness and self-control.
Relieves physical symptoms like muscle tension and Aids digestion by reducing stress effects.
Helps prevent burnout through quick relaxation and cultivates mindfulness to stay present. This also builds emotional stability.
