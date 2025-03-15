Lifestyle

First, Inhale deeply through your nose for a count of 4.

Then, Hold your breath for a count of 7.

Slowly exhale through your mouth for a count of 8.

Repeat the cycle 4 times, gradually increasing as you become more comfortable.

Stress

Reduces anxiety by calming the nervous system and reduces cortisol, the stress hormone.

Heart health

Lowers heart rate during stress or panic and promotes peaceful and better sleep.

Mental Health

Improves focus and mental clarity and balances emotional responses in tough situations.

Mindfulness

Promotes better oxygenation of the body and encourages mindfulness and self-control.

Physical health

Relieves physical symptoms like muscle tension and Aids digestion by reducing stress effects.

Emotional stability

Helps prevent burnout through quick relaxation and cultivates mindfulness to stay present. This also builds emotional stability. 
 

