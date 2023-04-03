Snacking while travelling: 3 nutritious foods you can carry along while on the move

Stay energized and nourished on your travel journey with these three delicious and nutritious travel snack options.



Image: Getty Images

Travelling can be a lot of fun, but it can also be challenging to maintain a healthy diet on the go. Fast food and vending machines are often the most convenient options. But, it is not always the healthiest. We all find ourselves in need of a quick snack or meal while traveling.

We end up reaching for some unhealthy snacks. This results in the risk of starting a cycle of unhealthy binge eating that will completely ruin the diet and undo all the prior efforts to curb junk food intake. Here are the three healthy foods you can carry while on the move.

