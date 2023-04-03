Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Snacking while travelling: 3 nutritious foods you can carry along while on the move

    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Stay energized and nourished on your travel journey with these three delicious and nutritious travel snack options.
     

    Image: Getty Images

    Travelling can be a lot of fun, but it can also be challenging to maintain a healthy diet on the go. Fast food and vending machines are often the most convenient options. But, it is not always the healthiest. We all find ourselves in need of a quick snack or meal while traveling. 

    We end up reaching for some unhealthy snacks. This results in the risk of starting a cycle of unhealthy binge eating that will completely ruin the diet and undo all the prior efforts to curb junk food intake. Here are the three healthy foods you can carry while on the move.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Fruits and vegetables:

    Fruits like apples, bananas, grapes, oranges, and easy-to-eat veggies like baby carrots, sliced bell peppers, and celery sticks, provide a satisfying crunch in addition to vitamins and minerals. These foods are high in fibre, which keeps you fuller for longer, reducing the need to binge on unhealthy foods.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Healthy energy bars:

    Energy bites, also known as energy balls and energy bars, are small balls made of nutritious ingredients such as oats, nuts, seeds, and dried fruits. Despite their small size, they are high in nutrition. You can easily prepare them at home and pack them for your trip.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Yoghurt:

    When your snack options are limited, unsweetened yogurt is a great option. But, it has to be kept in cold storage to avoid spoilage. Choose plain, unsweetened yogurt. To make it flavorful and healthy, you can add toppings like berries, chia seeds, and dried coconut.

