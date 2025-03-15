Meet Geovany Quenda, Portuguese wonderkid breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's records signed by Chelsea

Chelsea signs 17-year-old Portuguese sensation Geovany Quenda in a £40million deal, set to join in 2026 with a seven-year contract.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 15, 2025, 8:23 PM IST

In a stunning £40million deal, Chelsea has secured the services of 17-year-old Portuguese sensation Geovany Quenda. The talented youngster, who has been making waves in the football world, will join Chelsea in 2026 on a seven-year contract with an option for an additional 12 months.
 

article_image2

Quenda's journey

Quenda's journey to stardom began when he arrived at Damaiense, a little-known team in Portugal, at just nine years old. Wearing jeans and without a kit, he impressed coaches with his raw talent, earning him a spot in the team. Benfica soon took notice, signing him to their setup, and later, Sporting Lisbon swooped in to add him to their renowned academy.


article_image3

Speedster

Quenda's representatives describe him as someone who is seldom confused, with a unique ability to operate on either wing, using his speed to win one-v-ones while also tracking back defensively. Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has praised Quenda's technical quality, calling it unusual for his age. Manchester City's Bernardo Silva has even joked that Quenda might steal his place in the team.

article_image4

Breaking records

Quenda has been breaking records for Sporting, including some previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo. His impressive performances have caught the attention of top clubs, including Manchester United, whose head coach Ruben Amorim worked with Quenda at Sporting and wanted to reunite with him.

article_image5

Remember the name

Now, Quenda is set to join Chelsea, where he will be part of a talented young squad. With his impressive skills and dedication, he is expected to make a significant impact at Stamford Bridge. As Rafael Leao, a close friend and AC Milan winger, has said, "Remember the name."

