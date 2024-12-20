What happens to human body when you don't have sex or masturbate for months? Doctors reveal

Gen Z of legal age are having less sex than any generation in history - and experts warn it could lead to their genitalia shrinking.

A trend has emerged among Gen Z, with fewer young adults engaging in sexual activity than any generation before them. Experts now caution that this shift could have alarming repercussions, including physical and psychological health impacts.

According to DailyMail, Dr. Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, a renowned sex and relationship expert, has raised concerns about conditions like penile and vaginal atrophy, which could result from prolonged sexual inactivity. "People who are sexually inactive can experience a very rare condition called penile atrophy or vaginal atrophy, where tissue becomes less elastic, causing it to shrink by one to two centimeters," she explained to DailyMail.com.

Beyond the physical risks, sexual inactivity can amplify mental health challenges. According to Suwinyattichaiporn, abstaining from sex for a month or more may lead to heightened stress, anxiety, depression, and even anger issues.

She emphasized, "Most people need affection, touch, and sexual connections with others, and without it, your mental health could deteriorate."

A Harvard University study found that men who ejaculate at least 21 times a month reduce their risk of prostate cancer by a third compared to those with infrequent ejaculation. Similarly, for women, sexual activity promotes blood flow, lubrication, and elasticity in vaginal tissues, helping to prevent conditions like vaginal atrophy.

Sexual intimacy triggers the release of hormones such as oxytocin (the "love hormone"), dopamine, and serotonin, which help regulate emotions and enhance mood. A lack of these feel-good chemicals can lead to insecurity, frustration, and even aggressive behavior.

Gen Z’s Dry Spell

Despite these benefits, a 2021 University of California study revealed that 38% of young adults aged 18 to 30 had not engaged in sexual activity within the previous year. Experts warn that prolonged abstinence can lead to serious relationship and individual challenges.

Sex therapist Sari Cooper notes, "Going through a 'dry period' is normal, but going too long without sex can cause major problems with your partner." She added that unresolved issues might drive couples toward unethical solutions, such as infidelity, or even prompt discussions about opening up the relationship.

Prolonged sexual inactivity could have long-term repercussions, particularly for men. Tobias Kohler, assistant professor of urology at Southern Illinois University, pointed out that regular erections maintain penile elasticity, while prolonged abstinence could lead to shrinkage. Similarly, for women, a lack of sexual activity can shorten the vaginal canal, making intercourse painful.

Medical experts suggest that regular ejaculation may also help clear harmful carcinogens from the prostate, potentially reducing cancer risks.

