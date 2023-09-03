Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weight Loss bounty: 5 factors why Black Coffee is must-have for losing kilograms

    Black coffee is a drink made from roasted coffee beans. After being ground and steeped in water, beans lose their taste, colour, amount of Caffeine, and nutritional value. While coffee is often served warm, it is also served chilled.

    First Published Sep 3, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Do you ever find yourself working late into the night or staying up until the crack of dawn? If so, you might rely on a good cup of coffee to keep you going. There's something so comforting about a warm cup of joe, whether you take it black, with milk, or with other add-ins. For many of us, coffee is an essential part of our morning routine that helps us power through the day. But did you know that coffee can also be a helpful tool for weight loss? It might surprise you, but drinking coffee without added sweeteners can actually make a big difference. Black coffee is loaded and packed with nutrients. So, you can enjoy more than just a tasty pick-me-up.

    Here are 5 reasons why Black Coffee is a must-have for losing weight:

    1. Boosts Metabolism:

    Caffeine, a natural stimulant found in coffee, can temporarily boost your metabolic rate. This means your body burns calories more efficiently, even at rest. An increased metabolism helps with weight management.

    2. Appetite Suppression:

    Drinking black coffee can help reduce feelings of hunger. It can act as an appetite suppressant, making you feel fuller for longer periods. This can help you consume fewer calories overall.

    3. Enhances Physical Performance:

    The caffeine in black coffee can improve physical performance by increasing adrenaline levels. When you're more active, you burn more calories, which contributes to weight loss.

    4. Thermogenic Effect:

    Coffee has a thermogenic effect, meaning it generates heat in the body. This process requires energy and can lead to increased calorie burning, contributing to weight loss.

    5. Improved Fat Oxidation:

    Caffeine can also enhance the breakdown of fat in fat cells. It encourages the release of fatty acids into the bloodstream, which are then used for energy. This can be particularly beneficial during exercise.

