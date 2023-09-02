Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skin Care: 5 benefits of Curry Leaves in amplifying softness

    Incorporating curry leaves into your diet or using them in homemade skincare remedies can contribute to healthier skin. Additionally, curry leaf extracts are also used in some commercial skincare products due to their beneficial properties.

    Curry leaves in powdered format are high in antioxidants, which help to promote new cell growth while reducing the effects of premature ageing. Flawless Skin: Curry leaf powder has good qualities that make your face glow and shine and is fantastic for treating acne. Curry leaves and lemon face pack brightens your skin and helps the pimples and blemishes on the skin. Grind 10-20 curry leaves. Take the paste in a bowl and add 1-2 teaspoons of brown sugar or one teaspoon of honey in it. Mix them by adding two teaspoons of lemon juice to it.

    Curry leaves, commonly used in Indian cuisine, are not only flavourful but also offer several skin benefits:

    1. Rich in Antioxidants:

    Curry leaves are packed with antioxidants like vitamins A, C, and E, which help combat free radicals that can cause skin ageing and damage. Regular consumption can contribute to healthy, glowing skin.

    2. Anti-Acne Properties:

    The antimicrobial properties of curry leaves can help in the treatment and prevention of acne. Applying a paste made from crushed curry leaves and a little water on the affected areas can be beneficial.

    3. Promotes Hair Health:

    Healthy skin starts with a healthy scalp. Curry leaves are known to strengthen hair follicles, reduce hair thinning, and prevent premature greying. They are often used in hair oils and hair masks to promote hair growth and improve hair texture.

    4. Fights Skin Infections:

    The antibacterial and antifungal properties of curry leaves can help in treating skin infections and disorders. They are particularly effective against conditions like ringworm and fungal acne.

    5. Reduces Pigmentation:

    Curry leaves can help even out skin tone and reduce pigmentation or dark spots. Applying a paste made from curry leaves, yoghurt, and a pinch of turmeric can aid in reducing blemishes.

