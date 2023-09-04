Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from September 4 to September 10, 2023

    Renowned astrologer Chirag Daruwalla predicts what is in store this week for all Zodiac signs as per his reading of Tarot Cards. Here is Tarot prediction for September 4 to September 10, 2023.

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions from September 4 to September 10 2023 gcw
    Author
    Chirag Daruwalla
    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 12:05 AM IST

    Aries:- THE HERMIT
    You will try to understand your thoughts by spending time in solitude. It may be possible to bring about the change in life as you expect, but it requires hard work. You will easily get an
    opportunity to make career better. You have to try to change yourself along with the relationship. There will be a possibility of suffering from cold.
    Auspicious Color : Pink
    Auspicious number:- 4

    Taurus:- FOUR OF CUPS
    By thinking more than necessary, you are seen becoming a problem for yourself because of your thoughts. Thinking only of one's own expectations without paying full attention to the
    present situation will cause trouble. There will be anxiety due to work related matters not being completed on time. To see a change in the relationship, it will be necessary to improve the
    communication with the partner. The problem of pain in the body will increase.
    Auspicious Color:- Green
    Auspicious number:- 5

    Gemini:- FOUR OF SWORDS
    Health problems can cause anxiety. Due to the increasing anxiety on the mind, one can feel negative about the future. Don't let someone's misbehavior erode your confidence. Matters
    related to career will continue to progress properly. Changing behavior of partner can cause mental distress for you. Stomach related problems may arise due to lack of sleep.
    Auspicious Color:- Blue
    Auspicious number:- 7

    Cancer: SIX OF WANDS
    It will be necessary to maintain consistency in work and effort keeping in minds one's goal. The goal you want to achieve is also seen growing towards you. You will see a change in the situation soon. There will be stability in matters related to career. Positivity can be seen increasing in love relationship. There is a possibility of suffering from cold.
    Auspicious Color:- Yellow
    Auspicious number:- 2

    Leo - QUEEN OF SWORDS
    Few people will distance themselves from you because of the things you say. This will be fine for you at present. Things that were causing mental problems will be removed from life. People related to business sector have to read every type of document properly and move ahead. There will be an attempt to give another chance to the relationship by keeping the old things behind. Sore throat can be troublesome.
    Auspicious Color:- Red
    Auspicious Number:- 1

    Virgo:- KING OF WANDS
    Due to increasing dedication towards your goal, you will get progress soon. But due to lack of mental settlement experience, the influence of disappointment is increasing on life. The influence of the things that make you unable to take a big decision regarding the career will begin to decrease. A changing outlook towards a relationship can change the decision taken by
    you. Stomach pain may be a problem.
    Auspicious Color:- White
    Auspicious number:- 3

    Libra:- TWO OF SWORDS
    Misunderstandings may arise because of your clearly spoken words. The time has come to resolve the issues which you have been ignoring till now. Don't delay in making decisions about
    family and property. It will be wrong for the people connected with the business sector to advance the work without acquiring complete knowledge. The wrong words spoken by the partner can be caught. There is a possibility of having some problem with sugar.
    Auspicious Color:- Purple
    Auspicious number:- 6

    Scorpio:- ACE OF CUPS
    Most of the things will be seen happening in a positive way in life. However, fears arising from past experiences may overwhelm you. Do not let anything go bad because of Ra thought and
    action. Respect can be earned due to proper handling of big responsibility at work place. Relationships may improve due to fulfilling partner's expectations. Problems like low BP and sugar can increase.
    Auspicious Color:- Blue
    Auspicious number:- 5

    Sagittarius:- THE SUN
    Disputes arising in the family will gradually decrease. It is currently not possible to remove it completely. Due to the support of family elders, it will be possible to advance the decision
    regarding personal life. Matters related to career and personal life will be seen confused. Due to feeling mentally weak, don't take big decisions regarding relationships now. Children's health will improve.
    Auspicious Color:- Grey
    Auspicious Number:- 8

    Capricorn:- THE DEVIL
    Due to the support and information received from friends, you will try to implement a big decision. Help received by a person with rupees can solve a big problem. People connected with stock market sector can get benefit. Take care that the problems caused by one self do not affect the relationship. Physical weakness may cause restlessness.
    Auspicious Color:- Green
    Auspicious number:- 3

    Aquarius:- FIVE OF CUPS
    Don't even think about the opportunity that has slipped your hands. A new opportunity will be seen as expected but due to the carelessness shown by you there may be loss. There is a
    possibility of false complaint against people connected with government work. Controversy regarding relationship will be seen increasing. Problems like depression are likely to increase.
    Auspicious Color:- Yellow
    Auspicious number:- 9

    Pisces:- THE HANGEDMAN
    The more you try to be self-reliant at present, the better you will prove to be for your progress. Changing one's principles due to dependence on others may lead to psychological distress. Due to increasing concentration on work, it will be possible to overcome major problems. The decision taken regarding the relationship can prove to be difficult. Legs will be swollen.
    Auspicious Color:- White
    Auspicious Number:- 1

