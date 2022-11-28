Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for November 28 to December 4

Renowned astrologer Chirag Daruwalla predicts what is in store this week for all Zodiac signs as per his reading of Tarot Cards. Here is his Tarot prediction for November 28 to December 4.

Aries: KNIGHT OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says for now, focus on the work that has made you progress. It still takes time to make a fresh start. Meeting with people will bring new knowledge which will prove to be suitable for you. If you do not keep regularity in work, stress may arise. It will take time to overcome the ups and downs in the relationship. Changing environment can affect health.

Auspicious Color:- Red

Auspicious number:- 2

Taurus: SIX OF CUPS

Ganesha says you will be able to get a solution to a big problem due to the support of people. People who want to change or renovate their homes can do it. Displeasure with close people will automatically disappear. If you are getting an opportunity to work in a partnership, think about it. Need to pay attention to the advice given by the partner. Being more tired will show mental weakness.

Auspicious Color:- Yellow

Auspicious number:-5

Gemini: ACE OF SWORDS

Ganesha says expectations placed on oneself may be seen increasing due to which there may be resentment. Continue to make progress in work related matters through your own efforts. The present time may seem difficult, but you can do what you set your mind to. You will try to increase the income financially. You will try to change within yourself due to the closed conversation with the partner. Constipation problem may increase.

Auspicious Color:- Green

Auspicious Number:- 1

Cancer: FIVE OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says times may seem tough but stay focused on your goal. Maintain consistency in efforts. Suddenly your situation will seem to change. The benefit related to the rupee will continue to be available in the coming days. While working on contract basis, people need to take the work seriously. Communication with partner will stop but continue to try to support each other. Cold can cause cough problem.

Auspicious Color:- White

Auspicious number:- 3

Leo: PAGE OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says youngsters will need to discuss with elders or experienced people before making any guesses. The cost of idleness is likely to increase which may cause problems. Get out of the fun and focus on important things and make progress. People, who have left their education incomplete, have to try to complete it. Loneliness can increase due to ongoing conflicts in relationships. The problem can increase due to reduced immunity of the body.

Auspicious Color :- Grey

Auspicious number:- 4

Virgo: EIGHT OF CUPS

Ganesha says one needs to reduce the increasing rush in life and focus only on one's duties. Your decisions will often change due to what people say. Present your point of view clearly to others. You can create a balance only if you take care of ups and downs related to work. You can resume a closed conversation with your partner. The possibility of allergy problem is increasing.

Auspicious Color:- Purple

Auspicious number:- 7

Libra: SEVEN OF PENTACLES

Ganesha says excessive attention to money and work can alienate you from close people. You have to try to solve the problems of family people. Even though you can't help but support yourself emotionally. Pay attention to important work today. Due to career related changes it will take time to get expected progress. The proposal made by you may take time to be accepted. Take care not to pressure the person. Indigestion problem can arise suddenly.

Auspicious Color:- Pink

Auspicious number:- 6

SCORPIO: THE HIEROPHANT

Ganesha says you are not yet capable of taking a decision to go against the family. Keep trying to understand your party. Work out the pros and cons of any big decision before implementing it. Need to enhance work related skills. Do not take decisions related to marriage under pressure from anyone. Skin disorders may occur.

Auspicious Color:- Blue

Auspicious number:- 9

Sagittarius: THE HIGH PENTACLES

Ganesha says responsibilities related to family and work may increase. You will need to maintain balance in everything. Do not take any decision emotionally. Some people may try to make you anxious so be careful. There will be a need to make a right-wrong decision before supporting any person at work. If you keep asking questions about your partner repeatedly about his past, there may be a dispute. Women need to be health conscious.

Auspicious Color:- Green

Auspicious number:- 8

Capricorn: THE DEVIL

Ganesha says due to the benefits provided by the rupee, temptation is also seen increasing. Due to which you may try to do any transaction by taking risk. Which solves the problem related to rupees but take care not to disgrace you. People can get big work through old clients while working on contract basis. Commitment related to relationships can get you quickly. Stomach irritation may increase.

Auspicious Color:- Red

Auspicious number:- 2

Aquarius: SEVEN OF CUPS

Ganesha says one has to try to remove the fear generated in the mind. It is not possible for you to accomplish any kind of goal unless you have discipline in life. All things controlled by your efforts. Have to try to keep the desert. Targets related to marketing may cause tension. Things hidden by the partner can cause tension. BP and sugar problems are likely to increase.

Auspicious Color:- Yellow

Auspicious number:- 5

Pisces: THE CHARIOT

Ganesha says lack of confidence in the type of work you have set your sights on can lead to mental distress. But as soon as you start working again, you will find new ways. You may get a chance to travel abroad due to work. Partners have to try to understand each other's nature well. Chest disorders are likely to increase.

Auspicious Color:- White

Auspicious number:- 6