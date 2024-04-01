Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from April 1 to April 7, 2024

Aries:

Get ready to learn something new and valuable this week, says Ganesha. This week you may receive a substantial amount of money with little work on your part. This week, you will spend time with young people, which will awaken your inner child. Work on your communication skills and avoid interfering in other people's affairs. You are more likely to qualify for a loan and that will speed up the process of your project this week. Your relationship front will be stable this week. Your partner will take care of your problems throughout the week. Your health will not go through any problems throughout the week.

Taurus:

This week, you will set priorities and schedules for everything, says Ganesha. You and your partner will have a great time. This is an excellent week especially for investing in real estate. You will put aside your ego and take responsibility for your mistakes. Admitting your flaws will not make you less of a person, rather, it will give you a lot of respect for your honesty. This is an excellent week to find your life partner. The person you meet may be very good at heart but we lack expression. Dental problems will bother you during the week so you need to keep yourself away from cold drinks.

Gemini:

Ganesha says, this week you are likely to be assigned an important task. Take care of important things this week. You will be really adept at handling things this week. Because Jupiter doesn't

match other celestial planets in your sign, you may feel compelled to step outside your comfort zone. Your partner will try to change some of your habits and this will annoy you a bit but following their advice will benefit you a lot. Your blood pressure problems will need some attention.

Cancer:

Ganesha says, this week will be perfect for you to spend alone. Self-time will help you gain confidence and clear your thoughts so you can plan for the future. This week, you may also take a short road trip. You will be a person with more money this week. Mars will bring negative effects to your zodiac sign, so you are likely to suffer more in terms of health in the latter part of the week. Home remedies and high intake of turmeric will help you to overcome your health related problems.

Leo:

Ganesha says this week, you may get some wonderful moments. Events are unfolding in your favor, and this will spill over into your daily routine. You will give everything you accomplish. You may have a new source of money by the end of the week. It is possible that you will face transportation problems. Maintain a backup plan to avoid project delays. Someone who proves to be a very compatible partner for you will enter your life this week. At first, your parents will try to keep you away to prevent you from getting emotionally hurt, but, you will surely find your way. You may have to go through minor backaches or joint pains in the latter part of the week.

Virgo:

Ganesha says this week, you will be bursting with enthusiasm and vigor. This week, you will undertake things that will be fun. You will enjoy the comfort of home. This week, you will find solutions to your money problems. People will also help you. In the middle of the week you will be restless. To prevent emptiness in your life, spend time with your friends and keep yourself cheerful. Your relationship front will need some attention this week. Following your parents' advice will help you manage your relationship better. Your health will be better if only keeping your sugar level under control will help you.

Libra:

This week, friendship will rule your days and you will enjoy meeting wonderful people, says Ganesha. You may find a fantastic solution that is right for you. This week you will communicate peacefully with others. You may envy people who have achieved a lot in their lives this week. Ignore them and go about your business. You will be happy to see some positive changes in your partner's behavior. If you are already married, your partner will spend more time listening to your complaints this week. Your children's health needs to be taken care of this week. Overall, your week will be very balanced.

Scorpio:

Ganesha says, you will have the week you are expecting. Your week will be full of surprises. You will be grateful for the presence of your loved ones. This week there will be victory in the fied

of work, and you will reach the set objective. You should not be overly sensitive to things that do not affect you. People may try to make you fall, but you should not fall for them. This week

you will meet someone who will try to bring you closer to God and help you maintain your faith. The health of the elders of the house will require attention during the week.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says, this week will see the completion of ongoing projects. Financial clarity will be achieved. Other people will respect you as a result of your efforts. You may be offended by someone. Keep calm as you will move in different directions and it will pass quickly. An unsettled mind will have a negative impact on your relationships and hence your romantic front

may suffer a bit. You will have to reassure your partner more as their doubts will need clarification. Your health will be good in terms of your body but you have to control your mind.

Capricorn:

Ganesha says, this week will be a really exciting week for you. You will spend good time with your friends. You will sign off on any significant financial transactions this week. This week, you

and a business partner may have a dispute over some mid-week issue. But don't worry, this scenario won't continue for much longer. You will be worried about small things and this will cause some problems in your relationship. Try to keep a calm mind and don't take any big decisions. In the second half of the week, minor illness issues will be resolved.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says, this week, your parents will provide you with proper support. On the job front, some kind of good news is conceivable. This week, you will get profit in estate and land related topics. In their projects, students will achieve extraordinary achievements. Boost your self- esteem and you will achieve anything you set your mind to. Your partner and you will plan weekend outings but, avoid going to far off places as the malefic effect of Mars will be on your love life in the latter part of the week. Health will be good so you need not worry.

Pisces:

Ganesha says, this week you will be in a good mood. You will be busy with household activities, which will bring you closer to your family. Your colleagues will also give you some good news. In the latter half of the week, you may feel terrible about your behavior. People who are married will look for a new house or a new property to settle down. If you are in a bind, this week will bring differences between you and your partner, but solving your problems together will make things better by the end of the week. Your health will require attention as you will suffer from stomach related problems as a result of your carelessness.