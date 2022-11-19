‘Ustrasana’ or ‘Camel Pose’: Here’s how the yoga asana helps fight spine problems

Longer sitting hours can result in many back-related issues and can also have an impact on the spine. The camel pose of the ‘Ustrasanan’ is a yoga pose that helps you strengthen the spine. Here is how to perform the asana along with the numerous health benefits that it has.

Long-sitting jobs often put us at risk of developing health disorders, especially those related to body postures. A lot of people who have a sitting job of around six to eight hours have complained of mainly backaches and wrong body postures which eventually impact the spine. Long-sitting jobs are also believed to promote a sedentary lifestyle, which experts consider problematic. Practicing yoga asanas can be a better option to reduce the risk of such problems, especially when it comes to taking care of the spine. Fitness and yoga experts recommend the practice of Camel pose (Ustrasana) to overcome spine-related problems.

Yoga experts explain, Ustrasana is an intermediate-level back-bending yoga exercise known to open the anahata (heart chakra). This yoga is considered beneficial for increasing flexibility and strength in the body, better stretching, improving digestion, and relieving back pain. ALSO READ: Get rid of body odour with the help of these DIY remedies

How to perform the ‘Ustrasana’ or the ‘camel pose’? Ustrasana yoga can be beneficial for people of all ages. However, it should be performed under an expert’s guidance for its safe practice. To do this yoga, first, sit on your knees. Now while breathing, press the lower part of the spine to go forward. During this, full pressure should be felt on the navel. Bend your back in an arch and leave the neck loose. Stay in this position for 30 to 60 seconds. It is advised to do this yoga under the supervision of an expert. ALSO READ: Can drinking red wine lower the risk of stroke? Find out here

Benefits of ‘Ustrasana’: Camel pose can have many health benefits; it is considered to be beneficial especially in relieving spine and back problems. Apart from keeping the spine straight, this yoga asana can have to relieve lower back pain as well. It also helps in improving digestion. Along with better stretching of the body, strengthening of the back and shoulders is also a benefit of practicing this yoga asana. People who have pain in the lower part of the body, especially in the back, can benefit from this yoga. It also helps in removing menstrual problems.

