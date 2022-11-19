Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Ustrasana’ or ‘Camel Pose’: Here’s how the yoga asana helps fight spine problems

    First Published Nov 19, 2022, 1:03 PM IST

    Longer sitting hours can result in many back-related issues and can also have an impact on the spine. The camel pose of the ‘Ustrasanan’ is a yoga pose that helps you strengthen the spine. Here is how to perform the asana along with the numerous health benefits that it has.

    Image: Getty Images

    Long-sitting jobs often put us at risk of developing health disorders, especially those related to body postures. A lot of people who have a sitting job of around six to eight hours have complained of mainly backaches and wrong body postures which eventually impact the spine. Long-sitting jobs are also believed to promote a sedentary lifestyle, which experts consider problematic.

    Practicing yoga asanas can be a better option to reduce the risk of such problems, especially when it comes to taking care of the spine. Fitness and yoga experts recommend the practice of Camel pose (Ustrasana) to overcome spine-related problems.

    Image: Getty Images

    Yoga experts explain, Ustrasana is an intermediate-level back-bending yoga exercise known to open the anahata (heart chakra). This yoga is considered beneficial for increasing flexibility and strength in the body, better stretching, improving digestion, and relieving back pain.

    ALSO READ: Get rid of body odour with the help of these DIY remedies

    Image: Getty Images

    How to perform the ‘Ustrasana’ or the ‘camel pose’? Ustrasana yoga can be beneficial for people of all ages. However, it should be performed under an expert’s guidance for its safe practice. To do this yoga, first, sit on your knees. Now while breathing, press the lower part of the spine to go forward. During this, full pressure should be felt on the navel. Bend your back in an arch and leave the neck loose. Stay in this position for 30 to 60 seconds. It is advised to do this yoga under the supervision of an expert.

    ALSO READ: Can drinking red wine lower the risk of stroke? Find out here

    Image: Getty Images

    Benefits of ‘Ustrasana’: Camel pose can have many health benefits; it is considered to be beneficial especially in relieving spine and back problems. Apart from keeping the spine straight, this yoga asana can have to relieve lower back pain as well. It also helps in improving digestion. Along with better stretching of the body, strengthening of the back and shoulders is also a benefit of practicing this yoga asana. People who have pain in the lower part of the body, especially in the back, can benefit from this yoga. It also helps in removing menstrual problems.

    Image: Getty Images

    Precautions to be taken: Although ‘Ustrasana’ is beneficial for the whole body, it is considered important to take care of some precautions while performing it. People who have an injury or severe pain in the back or neck, and those with constant blood pressure problems, are advised not to perform it. Camel pose should not be done during pregnancy. If a person has recently undergone abdominal surgery, then it is a complete no to perform this asana.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    International Trade Fair 2022 From ticket price to timings other details you need to know gcw

    International Trade Fair 2022: From ticket price to timings & other details you need to know

    Numerology Prediction for November 19 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 19, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 19 2022 Pisces Scorpio Aquarius Gemini gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 19, 2022: Excellent day for Pisces, Aquarius; be careful Scorpio, Gemini

    International Men's Day 2022: All you need to know about it; Significance, history and more sur

    International Men's Day 2022: All you need to know about it; Significance, history and more

    Can drinking red wine lower the risk of stroke? Find out here sur

    Can drinking red wine lower the risk of stroke? Find out here

    Recent Stories

    International Trade Fair 2022 From ticket price to timings other details you need to know gcw

    International Trade Fair 2022: From ticket price to timings & other details you need to know

    Make Sunday a fun workout day Here are 7 simple tips for you

    Make Sunday a fun workout day! Here are 7 simple tips for you

    Doctors advised him physiotherapy its part of treatment AAP on Satyendar Jain massage video from prison gcw

    'Doctors advised physiotherapy, part of treatment': AAP on Satyendar Jain’s massage video from prison

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Check out Robert Lewandowski cheeky response to if he would shake Lionel Messi hand-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Check out Lewandowski's cheeky response to if he would shake Messi's hand

    Neither publicity nor a stunt IAS officer Abhishek Singh sacked from Gujarat poll duty over social media post gcw

    'Neither publicity nor a stunt': IAS officer sacked from Gujarat poll duty over social media post

    Recent Videos

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington/1st T20I: Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists - VVS Laxman-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Wellington T20I: 'Going forward, you will see a lot more T20 specialists' - Laxman

    Video Icon
    Video Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lesson in Bali

    Video: Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lecture in Bali

    Video Icon