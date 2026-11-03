A natural water slide at TK Colony in Nilambur, Kerala, is drawing attention after a video showed tourists enjoying the flowing water. Surrounded by greenery, the spot offers a refreshing outdoor experience with no entry fee.

Kerala is known for its lush greenery, rivers and scenic monsoon destinations. Adding to the list of lesser-known attractions is a natural water spot in Malappuram's Nilambur, where visitors can enjoy a refreshing experience amid nature. A video showing tourists floating along a river canal and enjoying a natural water slide at TK Colony has caught attention on social media. Surrounded by greenery, the spot offers an opportunity to cool off in the flowing water and spend time with friends and family. With no entry fee, the location has been described by social media users as a natural waterpark in 'God's Own Country'.

The video captures people floating along the canal, enjoying the cool water and using a natural slope as a water slide. Its scenic surroundings and outdoor appeal have made the location an interesting option for those looking to explore lesser-known places in Kerala.

TK Colony In Nilambur: A Lesser-Known Natural Water Attraction

Located in Nilambur in Kerala's Malappuram district, TK Colony is away from several popular tourist destinations and remains relatively unfamiliar to visitors from outside the local area.

The natural water attraction offers visitors an opportunity to spend time outdoors amid greenery without paying an entry fee. Its appeal lies in the simple experience of enjoying a natural water body rather than visiting a conventional amusement or water park.

The caption described the location as a natural waterpark and highlighted its appeal during the monsoon season.

“Entry Fee : 0, Fun : 100. Nature’s own waterpark in God’s own country. This place is literally the best to visit in Monsoon, but the only problem is exact location is nowhere mentioned on internet.”

How To Reach TK Colony In Nilambur?

TK Colony is situated in Nilambur, in Kerala's Malappuram district, approximately 320 km from Bengaluru. Visitors travelling by road can reach Nilambur town and continue towards the location.

The nearest airport is Calicut International Airport, approximately 45 km away. Nilambur also has its own railway station, making train travel another option for visitors.

As the exact access point may not be easy to find online, visitors are advised to confirm the location and route with local residents before setting out.

What Else Can Visitors Explore In Nilambur?

Apart from the natural water attraction at TK Colony, Nilambur is known for its forests, rivers and green landscapes. Visitors exploring the area can also consider visiting these attractions:

Conolly's Plot: A well-known teak plantation offering a peaceful setting for nature lovers.

A well-known teak plantation offering a peaceful setting for nature lovers. Nilambur Teak Museum: A museum dedicated to teak, its history, uses and importance in the region.

A museum dedicated to teak, its history, uses and importance in the region. Adyanpara Waterfalls: A scenic waterfall surrounded by greenery, particularly popular during the monsoon.

A scenic waterfall surrounded by greenery, particularly popular during the monsoon. Nedumkayam Rainforest: A forest destination known for its rich greenery and natural surroundings.

How Did Social Media React?

The video has drawn reactions from Instagram users, with several expressing interest in visiting the natural water attraction and enjoying the experience with friends and family.

One user commented: "Going to a stream like this as a group looks like it would be such a fun and refreshing experience, especially with everyone spending time together surrounded by nature."

Another user wrote: "Surely the best place."

A third user commented: "Hope to see more water bodies like this w people and birds and animals ( not rats ) floating in them and NOT garbage and trash and Bisleri bottles and Maggi packets."

The video has brought attention to a lesser-known spot in Nilambur, with viewers appreciating its natural surroundings and simple outdoor appeal.

Although the location may look inviting, visitors should check water depth and current conditions before entering. Monsoon streams and canals can become dangerous due to sudden rises in water levels and strong currents.