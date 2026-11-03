On which date will Dhanteras be celebrated in 2026, November 6th or 7th? This can cause confusion for many people. Read below to find the exact date, timing, ritual and significance.

Dhanteras will be celebrated on Friday, November 6th, 2026. The confusion stems from the fact that the auspicious Trayodashi Tithi will extend into the next day.

This auspicious Dhantrayodashi marks the start of the 5 days of celebration for Diwali and is associated with Lord Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera. It is considered auspicious to buy gold, silver, jewellery and traditional utensils.

Why November 6th Is Correct?

According to the Drik Panchang, Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 10.30AM on November 6th and end at 10.47AM on November 7th. Because the important evening puja times fall on Friday with Trayodashi present, Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 6th.

Dhanteras 2026 Puja Muhurat And Timings

Dhanteras will fall on November 6, 2026. The favourable puja timing will start at 6:02 PM and end at 7:57 PM. It will be in Vrishabha Kaal. Pradosh Kaal will start at 5:33 PM and end at 8:09 PM. Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 10:30 AM on 6th November and end at 10:47 AM on 7th November.

When To Buy Gold and Silver on Dhanteras?

Purchasing gold, silver, jewellery and metallic utensils on this day is a popular tradition. In the morning, it will be between 10:30 AM to 10:43 AM (Char, Labh & Amrit). In the afternoon, there is a Shubh period (12:05 PM to 1:27 PM), followed by another Char period (4:11 PM to 5:33 PM). In the evening, there will be a Labh period (8:49 PM to 10:27 PM). From 12:05 AM to 4:59 AM on November 7, you can enjoy an auspicious time (Shubh, Amrit & Char).

Rituals and Significance of Dhanteras

Prayer sessions are held for Goddess Lakshmi, Kubera and Dhanvantari for prosperity and good health. Lighting Yama Deepam outside your house is also an important tradition. This ritual signifies prayers to God for his protection and long life.

Families will also thoroughly clean and decorate their homes. They will make traditional offerings to start their Diwali celebrations.