An Indian woman’s Egypt trip took an unexpected turn as extra charges at historical sites, inflated taxi fares and persistent tipping requests left her frustrated. Her account has sparked mixed reactions among social media users

Egypt’s ancient pyramids, historic tombs and cultural treasures attract travellers from across the globe. However, an Indian woman’s recent trip to the country turned frustrating after she encountered unexpected expenses at popular tourist attractions and alleged inflated taxi fares.

Sharing her experience in an Instagram video, she described Egypt as “the most scammed country in the world,” sparking a debate among social media users about the country’s tourism experience.

Indian Tourist Questions Extra Charges At Egypt’s Historical Sites

The woman said visiting Egypt’s famous attractions proved more expensive than she had expected. According to her, tourists need to purchase an entry ticket to explore the Giza pyramid complex, while entering individual pyramids requires additional payments.

She questioned whether the extra charges were worth the experience, describing the ticketing system as one where visitors pay separately for different attractions.

“The entire system works like a menu,” she said.

She also pointed out that museums displaying artefacts recovered from archaeological sites require separate tickets, adding to the overall cost of sightseeing.

Her experience at the Valley of the Kings in Luxor was similar. The entry ticket covered only a limited number of tombs, while visiting the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun required an additional fee.

Inflated Taxi Fares And Repeated Tipping Requests Add To Frustration

Transport was another major concern during her trip. The woman said Uber operates in Cairo, but travelling around other cities can be challenging.

Recalling her experience in Luxor, she alleged that local drivers demanded significantly higher fares than those displayed on the app. According to her, a ride listed at around 100 was quoted at between 1,000 and 1,200 by drivers.

She also spoke about frequent requests for bakshish, or tips, during sightseeing. The woman claimed that people would approach her, ask where she was from and then request money.

The repeated encounters and unexpected expenses reportedly made her uncomfortable and left her eager to return home.

Social Media Users Share Divided Reactions To Egypt Trip

The woman's account prompted mixed reactions online. While some users said her experience had discouraged them from visiting Egypt, others shared similar concerns about transport and tipping.

“Thanks for the video. Egypt was one of my dream locations. Now I don’t want to go there after hearing your experience,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “True!!! They’d charge you even for looking at the ride you booked from a distance.”

Some users, however, defended the destination and said the experience depended on how visitors approached the country.

“I feel very safe while travelling in Egypt, but the tipping culture is very bad,” one person shared, adding that people in villages were more welcoming than those in cities.

Another user remarked, “Cairo is awesome; you just don’t know how to see it, or it wasn’t your thing.”

A different commenter pointed out that popular tourist attractions in Europe also charge entry fees and acknowledged that transport outside Cairo can be difficult.