White rice packs a lot of carbohydrates and has a high Glycaemic Index (GI). This can spike your blood sugar quickly. When you add fat to a carb-heavy meal, it slows down gastric emptying. Because of this, glucose enters your bloodstream slowly instead of rushing in.

A study published on ResearchGate tested this. Researchers gave white rice cooked with ghee in an open vessel to 103 Type-2 diabetes patients for 3 months. They checked HbA1c levels before and after this diet change. The results showed that HbA1c levels dropped for 86.41% of patients, while only 13.59% saw an increase.

Researchers concluded that ghee-cooked white rice did not spike blood sugar. Ghee is no magic pill, but adding a little to your rice gives you steady energy compared to eating plain rice.