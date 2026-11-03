Have a jolly feast without any stomach problems! Use some easy Ayurvedic tips such as portion control, correct meal times and mindful eating to keep your digestive system happy.

Festivals bring families and friends together and food often will be in centre. From traditional rich gravies and fried snacks to traditional sweets, festive menus are often richer in calories and nutrition than everyday meals. Late-night gatherings and celebration, and it is easy to experience bloating, acidity, heaviness or irregular bowel habits etc. A few principles from traditional Ayurvedic food practices can help you enjoy the season while looking after their health.

In Ayurevda, digestion and metabolism are closely associated with Agni. It recommends eating in a way that suits our own appetite, constitution and routine rather than following a rigid rule. During festivals, begin with a practical habit: do not arrive at a feast hungry. Skipping meals to may encourage overeating later. A light meal on usual time can help maintain a balanced routine. Portion size matters too. Instead of sampling servings of every dish, take smaller portions and eat in moderate speed. Pay attention to the taste and texture, pause between servings and stop when satisfied. Traditional advice also favours freshly prepared meals and regular meals on hunger. Where possible, choose a balanced plate with vegetables, pulses or protein sources alongside festive favourites. Sweets need not be forbidden. Enjoy a modest portion, preferably as part of a meal in starting rather than repeatedly snacking on sweets throughout the day. People living with diabetes or other metabolic conditions should follow their clinician's dietary advice and plan portions accordingly. Rich or fried foods can be enjoyed occasionally, but frequent large servings may aggravate discomfort in people prone to acidity, indigestion or GI upset. The hours after a heavy meal matter too. Avoid lying down immediately or laydown on left side after some time, a gentle walk and remaining upright for some time may feel more comfortable. Sip warm water according to thirst, and avoid using excessive added sugary drinks like tea, coffee or soft drinks to compensate for tiredness. If one meal has been heavier than usual, return to balanced eating at the next meal. There is no need for unthoughtful fasting, "detox" diets or unproven digestive products from market.

Ayurveda's dietary guidelines are best understood as an invitation to observe how food affects the individual. Hunger, appetite, age, activity, health conditions and tolerance differ. Persistent pain, vomiting, severe acidity or concerning symptoms deserve medical attention, with dietary adjustment. Enjoying food is a part of celebration. By keeping regular meal on hunger, choosing sensible portions and eating mindfully, people can honour festival food traditions while making room for comfort and well-being.

-This article is authored by Dr. Babariya Prince R (drprincebabariya@gmail.com) Assistant Professor, Department of Swasthavritta evum Yoga, Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College of Ayurveda & Hospital, Thanniruhalla, B M Road, Hassan-573201