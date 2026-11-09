Varanasi’s nearly 80-year-old Devi Chaat Bhandar is winning hearts online with its traditional golgappas and chaat. A food vlogger’s video highlights the family-run shop and its long-standing popularity among locals.

Varanasi, popularly known as Banaras, is famous for its rich culture, ancient temples and distinctive street food. Among the city's many food destinations, an 80-year-old chaat shop is drawing attention on social media for preserving flavours that generations of locals have grown up enjoying. Devi Chaat Bhandar, located in Khari Kuan, Ramapura, near Luxa in Varanasi, has been serving golgappas and other chaat delicacies for nearly eight decades.

A video shared by food vlogger Shubham Kumar has brought the old establishment into the spotlight, with food lovers expressing their excitement over its traditional offerings.

80-Year-Old Chaat Shop Continues A Family Legacy

Devi Chaat Bhandar is not just another street food stall in Varanasi. The shop has a family legacy spanning nearly 80 years. Speaking about its history, the owner revealed that his father ran the establishment before he took over the business.

He also spoke about the future of the shop, expressing concern that his son does not seem interested in carrying forward the family tradition.

"The shop is nearly eighty years old, it was run by my father and now I run it. Everything we sell is made in house," the owner said.

The shop's commitment to preparing its offerings in-house adds to its traditional appeal. It has become a familiar destination for locals who have grown up enjoying its chaat.

Golgappas And Traditional Chaat Attract Food Lovers

In his video, Shubham Kumar highlighted the shop's long-standing popularity among Banaras residents. According to the food vlogger, locals have been enjoying its golgappas and chaat for generations.

He also recommended trying the shop's meetha papdi, describing it as a must-try for anyone visiting the establishment.

The video highlights how traditional street food shops continue to hold a special place in the city's food culture, with their flavours and family histories becoming part of local memories.

How Did Social Media React?

The video received positive reactions from food lovers, with several users expressing their excitement about the golgappas and the shop's long history.

One user commented: "Not just a street snack, it’s an absolute emotion!"

A second user wrote: "So tempting"

A third user commented: "Best golgappe of varanasi with delicious taste."

Another user shared: "Mera favourite golgappe."

The reactions reflect the affection people have for traditional street food and the memories associated with long-running local eateries.

Where Is Devi Chaat Bhandar Located?

For those planning to visit Varanasi and explore its street food, Devi Chaat Bhandar is located at Khari Kuan, Ramapura, near Luxa.

Shop Details:

Name: Devi Chaat Bhandar

Location: Khari Kuan, Ramapura, Luxa, Varanasi

Timings: 5 pm to 10 am (as shared in the video)

With nearly 80 years of history, Devi Chaat Bhandar represents more than just a place to enjoy golgappas. It is a family-run establishment that has remained part of Varanasi's street food culture across generations.