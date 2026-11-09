Banks might offer you various credit limits like Rs 50,000 or Rs 1 lakh. But you must first understand that this entire amount is not your own money; it is a credit facility provided by the bank.

For example, if your credit limit is Rs 50,000, you don't have to spend the entire amount. You must use the card only for amounts you can repay, keeping your monthly income, essential expenses, and existing loans in mind.

Exhausting a high credit limit can also increase your Credit Utilisation Ratio. This could impact your credit score.

Paying only the minimum due is a huge mistake!

When you get a credit card bill, it shows two details: Total Amount Due and Minimum Amount Due. Many people pay only the minimum amount, thinking they can pay the rest next month.

For instance, let's assume your credit card bill is Rs 20,000 and the minimum due is Rs 1,000. If you pay just Rs 1,000, your full bill won't clear immediately. The remaining amount might attract interest.

Moreover, this affects your interest-free period. If the outstanding amount continues for long, your debt burden can rise due to interest and other fees.

Therefore, it is best to pay the full bill amount before the due date whenever possible.