A passenger spotted a golgappa cart near the baggage belt at Chandigarh Airport and was surprised by the unusual sight. He called Chandigarh 'Chatoragarh', praising the city's love for food. Watch his reaction and social media responses.

Airports are usually associated with long queues, security checks, baggage collection and quick stops for refreshments before travellers head to their destinations. However, for food lovers, an airport can sometimes offer an unexpected glimpse into a city's culinary culture. A recent incident at Chandigarh Airport has caught the attention of social media users after a passenger spotted something unusual near the baggage collection area: a golgappa cart. The sight left him pleasantly surprised and highlighted Chandigarh's reputation as a city known for its love of food.

Tejeshwar Singh, who shared the experience, spotted the golgappa cart right next to the baggage belt after arriving at the airport. He said he had never come across such a stall at any other airport and was pleasantly surprised by the sight. Impressed by the city's food culture, he playfully referred to Chandigarh as 'Chatoragarh', suggesting that its love for food was evident from the moment visitors landed.

Passenger Spots Golgappa Cart At Chandigarh Airport

In the video, Tejeshwar Singh can be heard expressing his excitement about finding a golgappa cart inside the airport. He pointed out that he had never seen a street food stall of this kind near the baggage collection area at any other airport.

The vlogger said, "You'll realise just how much of a city for foodies Chandigarh is the moment you arrive at its airport. I've never seen a golgappa cart at any other airport, but I spotted one the second I landed in Chandigarh."

He was so impressed by the sight that he playfully suggested another name for the city, adding, "This isn't just Chandigarh, you could even call it 'Chatoragarh' (a city of food lovers)."

How Did Social Media React?

The unusual sight of a golgappa cart at the airport caught the attention of social media users, with several people sharing their reactions in the comments section. While some found the discovery amusing, others agreed that Chandigarh's food culture makes the city special.

One user commented, "Hahahaha! That’s the highlight of my Chandigarh visit."

A second user wrote, "Their golgappe is yumm yoo"

A third user commented, "Yes yes… that’s right.. even I was surprised to see that at airport."

The video has sparked conversations about Chandigarh's food culture, with the unexpected airport discovery offering travellers a glimpse of the city's culinary identity even before they leave the terminal.