Jaggery gives a unique taste to our Indian cooking, especially traditional sweets. We all know that jaggery is much healthier than sugar. However, when we go to the market, we mainly see jaggery in two colors. One is red jaggery, which is slightly red or golden in color; the other is black jaggery, which is dark in color.

What is the real difference between the two? Which jaggery has more nutrients? Which is best for our health?