Diwali Detox: Overindulged in sweets, oily foods, and spicy snacks during the Diwali festivities? You might be dealing with bloating, acidity, gas, and fatigue now. If you are wondering how to flush out those toxins and detox your body, we have got you covered with some essential tips.

Diwali is all about joy, lights, and absolutely delicious food. During this special time, households whip up all sorts of sweets, spicy snacks, kachoris, samosas, and more. Healthy eating usually takes a back seat while we give in to cravings, stuffing ourselves with sugary and deep-fried treats. Naturally, this takes a toll on the body. A lot of people experience bloating, acidity, gas, constipation, fatigue, and a heavy stomach once the festival gets over. If you are scratching your head about how to detox your body right now, here is what you need to do.

Start Your Day With Lukewarm Water

Eating too many sweets and spicy foods during Diwali can make your body feel heavy. To tackle this, kick off your day with water. As soon as you wake up, drink a glass of normal or lukewarm water. This helps rehydrate your body and gets your digestion moving smoothly. Make it a point to sip water throughout the day. Staying properly hydrated helps maintain fluid balance and supports your kidneys in flushing out waste.

Add More Fiber To Your Plate

Festive eating means lots of refined flour (maida), sugar, and fried stuff. On the flip side, we end up eating fewer high-fiber fruits and veggies. This can lead to constipation and bloating. So, post-Diwali, make sure you pack your meals with fiber-rich foods. You can load up on papaya, apples, pears, oats, green vegetables, and fresh salads.

Keep Away From Fried Foods

During Diwali, we heavily gorge on samosas, kachoris, puris, pakodas, and spicy namkeens. These are loaded with oil and calories. Continuing to eat them can cause indigestion and that heavy-stomach feeling. For a few days after the festival, stick to light meals. You can include dal, roti, veggies, khichdi, and curd in your daily diet.

Drink Lemon Water And Coconut Water

Keeping yourself hydrated after Diwali is super important. You can drink regular water, coconut water, and unsweetened lemon water. Coconut water is packed with electrolytes like potassium, which help keep your body's fluids balanced. Lemon water, meanwhile, is an excellent source of vitamin C.

Walk For 30 Minutes Every Day

Along with all that heavy eating, our physical activity usually drops during the holidays. So, post-Diwali, make it a habit to walk for a bit every day. You can go for a 20 to 30-minute walk in the morning or evening. This helps improve digestion, keeps blood sugar levels in check, and keeps your body active.