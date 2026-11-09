Protecting nature and keeping the environment clean has become a major challenge for all countries in the world today. Increasing pollution makes us face more dangerous situations than before. At this time, 'Estonia' is at the forefront of countries leading in environmental protection and becoming a role model for the world. According to the latest Environmental Performance Index, Estonia secured the first place as the cleanest country in the world.

Along with Estonia's capital Tallinn, other cities are also very clean. Here, waste from industries is controlled through strict rules. Also, people mostly use eco-friendly transport, electric vehicles, and bicycles. The government has focused specifically on using Renewable Energy in homes and offices. The country has made great progress in solar and wind power generation.

Tourism - Natural beauty

Estonia is great not only in cleanliness but also in natural beauty. Vast forests, clean lakes, and green meadows attract tourists immensely. Located in the Baltic region, this country preserves its natural environment intact. Estonia is one of the must-visit places for nature lovers. This achievement of Estonia is not just a success of one country, but a great guide showing the whole world how to protect the environment. Estonia stands as an ideal for everyone in providing a clean earth to future generations.