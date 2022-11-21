Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to shift to Italy? THIS town will pay Rs 25 lakh to move there

    If you’re dreaming of an Italian getaway, your dreams might just come true. A town in southern Italy, called Presicce, is paying people EUR 30,000 (INR 25 lakhs, approx) to move in! Here’s all you need to know about this scheme.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 4:50 PM IST

    Occasionally, we read in the news about European cities that are giving excellent incentives to residents who want to migrate. The Italian town of Presicce is the most recent on the list. For individuals who change bases, the authorities are offering a prize of Rs 25 lakh.

    The town's original owners left many of the homes vacant, and now the government wants outsiders to purchase them and collect the prize. The properties are priced quite reasonably, according to reports. The buyers, apart from getting big spaces, also find themselves in the proximity of scenic beaches and picturesque locations.

    The upper middle class is migrating to larger cities and locations close to industrial hubs in several nations. In the process, some of their hometowns' notable residents and, eventually, a significant portion of its current commerce are lost. The rising tendency makes a significant dent on the local economy over a few decades.

    Several local governments are now looking for novel solutions to this migration issue. Earlier, Albinen in Switzerland provided expats with a comparable bargain due to the local population's de-growth. To maintain a balanced population, several renowned towns throughout the world also provide package deals like free work space and subsidies.

    Presicce, which includes the villages of Presicce and Acquarica del Capo, is attractive, with beautiful churches and meandering lanes, which is what makes the offer so unbelievable. These villages provide not just beautiful scenery but also delicious meals and aromatic olive trees. It is a terrific place to spend the summer because it is so near to gorgeous beaches and crystal-clear seas.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2022, 4:50 PM IST
