Mosquitoes can quickly take over any garden, especially during the monsoon. Discover simple, natural ways to keep them away using smart gardening habits, mosquito-repelling plants and chemical-free solutions.

A vibrant and lush green garden can be an excellent place for relaxation; however, the same garden can turn into a mosquito breeding site during rainy seasons due to warm climate and stagnant water. Thankfully, it is possible to deter these pests from the garden without having to rely on toxic sprays or chemicals. Some simple gardening tips can help prevent mosquitoes from thriving in a garden, while creating a healthy and environmentally-friendly environment.

Get Rid of Stagnant Water Before Mosquitoes Lay Eggs There

It is important to note that mosquitoes lay eggs in stagnant water, and even a few drops of water can serve as a breeding site, whether they collect in pots, trays, buckets, or old tires. To keep mosquitoes away, gardening experts suggest making a check of the garden for standing water immediately after rain falls.

Plant Natural Mosquito Repellents

Some types of plants have a pleasant smell that tends to keep mosquitoes away. This includes citronella, basil, lavender, marigold, rosemary, and lemongrass.

Maintain Grass and Shrubs Short

Mosquitoes tend to rest in cool and shady areas during daytime. Long grass, hedges, and bushes are ideal spots for this purpose. Trimming allows the garden to get better air circulation and avoid shaded and wet areas preferred by mosquitoes.

Use Natural Oils in Your Garden

Neem, citronella, and eucalyptus essential oils can be used in gardens as natural insect repellent agents. You can apply diluted spray or use oil diffusers near your patio or balcony areas.

Bring Nature’s Hunters to Your Garden

A healthy garden will attract birds and dragonflies that eat mosquitoes. Planting flowers and providing bird baths with running water will make your garden more welcoming for nature.

Keep a Clean and Dry Garden

Leaves, blocked drains, and garden debris tend to collect moisture and provide an environment that encourages the proliferation of mosquitoes. Garden maintenance, appropriate drainage, and air flow are among the factors that will make your garden unwelcoming to such pests.

A Few Minor Adjustments Can Go a Long Way

Mosquito elimination in gardens usually involves prevention. Some minor adjustments such as eliminating stagnant water, planting mosquito repellent herbs, and maintaining the garden will go a long way in reducing mosquito activity in the garden.