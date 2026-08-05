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Monsoon Gardening Tips: Snake Plant, Peace Lily and More Indoor Plants That Stay Healthy During Heavy Rains
Looking for the best indoor plants for the monsoon? Discover easy-to-maintain, air-purifying houseplants that thrive during the rainy season and keep your home fresh, green, and inviting.
Add Fresh Greenery to Your Home This Rainy Season
Monsoon brings greenery to the outdoor landscape, and this is the best time to revive your indoors with some green houseplants. Increased humidity during the monsoons helps in the growth of many indoor plants with minimum effort on their part. Selecting the right plants will not only add beauty but create an ambiance in your home as well.
Snake Plant: A Hardy and Stylish Plant
The snake plant is considered as the most hardy plant. It needs very less water and survives in less lighting and variable weather conditions. It is a stylish upright leafed plant that makes for a good bedroom plant as well as office plant.
Peace Lily: Graceful and Hard to Maintain
The peace lily is famous for its beautiful white flowers and glossy green foliage. It loves indirect lighting. Make sure you keep the soil moist and do not over water it.
Spider Plant & ZZ Plant
Spiders are easy-to-grow plants which make lovely arching leaves that can add color to your indoors. Spider plants do well in indirect sunlight and need to be watered moderately.
Another one on our list is the ZZ plant which is very sturdy and does well even in low lighting conditions and needs little attention.
Pothos
Pothos is a rapidly growing and trailing plant that does well in humid climatic conditions. Pothos may be hung in beautiful hanging pots or kept in decorative pots.
Areca Palm
For those with larger spaces, you should get yourself an Areca palm with its beautiful feather-like fronds that need bright indirect sunlight to thrive.
Basic Planting Tips for the Monsoon Season
While moisture is good, do not overwater your plants since the soil tends to dry out slowly in the rainy season. Make sure that your pots are well-drained and prune dead leaves often from your plants.
Create a Healthy and Attractive Indoors Environment
Growing indoor plants helps you create a warm and inviting atmosphere inside your house during the monsoon rains and adds beauty to every nook of your house. By choosing easy-to-grow plants like snake plant, peace lily, spider plant, ZZ plant, pothos, and Areca Palm, you can have green life around you even in the monsoon with minimal efforts.
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